CBS4 Investigates: How to stop robocalls and spam texts

A Colorado woman was sentenced t0 six years in prison Thursday, two years after authorities found 26 toddlers behind a false wall in her home daycare center. Police said Carla Faith of Colorado Springs kept the children—all under age 2—hidden because the facility was unlicensed. The children were found in soiled diapers, drenched in sweat, and thirsty, according to The Gazette. Faith was found guilty of attempting to influence a public servant, which is a felony, and 26 misdemeanor counts of child abuse, among other charges. An employee was also convicted for the horrific conditions, though her sentencing has been delayed.
