Public Safety

CBS4 Investigates: How to stop robocalls and spam texts

cbs4indy.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSick of all those fishy and fraudulent calls and...

cbs4indy.com

WANE 15

Hoosiers share frustration over incessant robocalls & scam text messages

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Federal Communications Commission admits the amount of robocalls and scam text messages increased throughout the pandemic. According to third-party websites like the YouMail Robocall Index, there were 4.1 billion fraudulent calls placed in August 2021 alone.  That comes out to about 130.9 million calls placed per day. “They want to talk […]
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

‘Case not closed’: Sheriff probes how 3-year-old boy missing for 3 days found alive by a ‘Good Samaritan’

Investigators will continue to probe the disappearance of Christopher Ramierez after the three-year-old boy was found alive in the woods by a man guided by “divine intervention”.The toddler was found naked five miles from his Texas home after reportedly chasing a dog into the woods.He survived for three days until he was found on Saturday by a man who says he was compelled by the Holy Spirit to search a wooded area of Grimes County, about 50 miles northwest of Houston.“The case is not closed,” Sheriff Don Sowell said in an interview with local broadcaster KWTX News 10.“Our investigators, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
People

United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
CHICAGO, IL
mediaite.com

Court Documents Reveal Feds Demanded Google Identify Anyone Who Searched for Certain Names

The federal government asked Google to siphon personal data on certain users for investigators to peruse, newly obtained court documents reveal. The case occurred in 2019 when investigators in Wisconsin were searching for men they believed had trafficked a minor, according to court documents obtained and published by Forbes on Monday. Google cooperated with a “keyword warrant” to provide information on anyone who searched for her name, address, and two spellings of her mother’s name. The documents didn’t specify how many users were affected by the request.
LAW
TheDailyBeast

Daycare Boss Sentenced to Prison for Keeping Dozens of Toddlers Behind Fake Wall

A Colorado woman was sentenced t0 six years in prison Thursday, two years after authorities found 26 toddlers behind a false wall in her home daycare center. Police said Carla Faith of Colorado Springs kept the children—all under age 2—hidden because the facility was unlicensed. The children were found in soiled diapers, drenched in sweat, and thirsty, according to The Gazette. Faith was found guilty of attempting to influence a public servant, which is a felony, and 26 misdemeanor counts of child abuse, among other charges. An employee was also convicted for the horrific conditions, though her sentencing has been delayed.
KIDS
fox13memphis.com

Report: The Top 6 Spam Text Messages in America

Spam texts: one of the great annoyances of the smartphone age. And a recent report indicates that, unfortunately, you may see a lot more of them in the future. The projection comes from Robokiller.com, a spam and robocall blocking service. Its Mid-Year Phone Scam Report says that spam text messages are likely to rise in the remaining months of 2021. The report, based on fraud data from the Federal Trade Commission, also shows what kinds of spam messages you're likely going to receive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tourist finds water bottle matching Gabby Petito’s close to where Brian Laundrie’s body was found

TikTok user Olivia Vitale and her mother visited the newly reopened Carlton Reserve over the weekend, where they stumbled upon a water bottle that looks nearly identical to the one carried by Gabby Petito. Ms Vitale was filming her search of the reserve with her mother when she found the bottle lying on the ground. Both the bottle that Ms Vitale recovered and the bottle that Ms Petito carried were of the same type and bore the same placement and pattern of designs. The bottle was found near the trail where Brian Laundrie’s bones were located. The women turned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alissa Rose

Experts warn of deadly room spray spreading in the United States.

Governmental officials warned Friday that a rare bacterial infection that has killed two people was tied to aromatherapy sprays sold at Walmart. The Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday. Four cases of a severe, sometimes deadly infection called melioidosis. For months, that has bedeviled public health investigators seem to have been associated with aromatherapy room spray sold at Walmart.
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
NORTH PORT, FL
Author Ed Anderson

T-Mobile Robbery Results In Multiple Deaths

Christopher RansomPhoto from Christopher Ransom's Facebook. Usually, the consequences of a bad joke are some groans from loved ones. While dad jokes have taken flight with many comedians and paternal figures, most are forgotten faster than the joke is told. Nobody gets shot.
QUEENS, NY
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie’s Dad Has Three Words for News Crews on First Time Leaving House Since Son’s Remains Found

After more than a month of searching for person-of-interest Brian Laundrie, his remains were finally found in a Florida wildlife reserve. Now, his family wants time to grieve. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were subject to hateful messages and protesters. This is largely due to speculation they knew more about Gabby Petito’s death than they were saying. However, the family that just lost their son want it all to be over. And Chris Laundrie had some words for the press that constantly surrounds the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY

