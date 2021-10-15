Here's How Halloween Kills Fits Into the Michael Myers Timeline

This Friday, October 15th, horror fans will finally be able to lay their eyes on Halloween Kills, the twelfth installment in the forty-three year old franchise and the direct follow-up to 2018’s series reboot Halloween. Delayed from its original October 2020 release by the coronavirus pandemic, this sequel finds director David Gordon Green once again in the director’s chair, accompanied by co-writers Danny McBride and Scott Teems, with actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Andy Matichak, Judy Greer, Will Patton and James Jude Courtney reprising their roles alongside several new cast members filling out the roster (many from the 1978 John Carpenter original). With this release comes the knowledge that a third film, the purported trilogy capper Halloween Ends, is due for release next year, likely bringing with it a definitive conclusion to the Laurie Strode/Michael Myers saga.
