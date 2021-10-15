Here's How Halloween Kills Fits Into the Michael Myers Timeline

Over the course of 12 films, Jamie Lee Curtis has played Laurie Strode in six Halloween films, while Laurie was played by Taylor Scout-Compton in two rebooted entries from filmmaker Rob Zombie. This means that four films don't feature narratives directly involving Laurie, with Curtis thinking that an integral component of the series' success is the dynamic between Laurie and the masked murderer Michael Myers. With 2022's Halloween Ends expected to be Curtis' final performance of Laurie Strode, it's hard to see how the series could earn more entries in the near future, but whatever the future might hold for the franchise, Curtis thinks the dynamic of Laurie and Michael is what makes any entry fulfilling.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO