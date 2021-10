Unless you live under a rock, everyone in the city of Philadelphia has most likely come to terms that Ben Simmons has played his last game as a Sixer. While Doc Rivers has gone on national tv and said he wants Ben back, it seems that the relationship between him and Rivers is hostile to fix. So let’s play a game. I’m going to put out four trade ideas ( two this week and two were put out last week, which you can check here) from the four most likely teams Ben gets traded to, and let us see if we have a deal! Answer in the comments if you would agree to any of these deals!

NBA ・ 24 DAYS AGO