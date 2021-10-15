Adding a port to existing SSN

This month’s VM-Series and CN-Series firewalls update is full of useful information about optimizing our virtual and container firewalls across a range of environments so that you can secure data, workloads, and applications wherever they reside. We start this edition with a must-see in-depth video demo explaining how to use a VM-Series firewall. After viewing the demo, be sure to read about our 30-day free trial of VM-Series firewalls, lots of news about boosting Amazon Web Services (AWS) security, the latest CN-Series Rancher qualification, and more.
