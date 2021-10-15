Adding a port to existing SSN

Question about moving objects... I have some security rules on a device group using shared addresses groups. I need to move these objects to the device group but I'm not finding an easy way so far. I can't simply move the address group, panorama doesn't allow because rules are using the shared group and won't automatically inherit the new location. I can clone the address group but the addresses belonging to the group will remain shared and that does not solve my problem. To make things worse there are many different rules using the addresses of the groups, so even if I use python sdk to create the exact same addresses and address groups on the device group I will still be left with rules to update with the new reference and this is the best solution I could come up so far. Any help with this?

