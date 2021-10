Over the past year, employee experience has become the new hot term for people-science teams. The idea that we can understand how an employee experiences his or her workplace and relate it back to positive outcomes for the organization has a lot of HR folks and executives drooling. Overnight, startups and legacy organizations are creating tools and products to measure the "employee experience" at breakneck rates. But while the terminology may be new, the model for how we think about and measure employee experience hasn’t changed.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 12 HOURS AGO