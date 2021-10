Camper Vans have taken over the automotive industry. The movement to pair down and take your life on the road blew up over covid-19 lockdown but still seems to remain appealing to many, but how much does living the van life cost? While there are many small fees and expenses, the first to figure out is, what is the average cost of a camper van? Let’s start there and see how far our money goes in the camper van world and if there are affordable camper vans to be had.

