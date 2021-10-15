CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Lawyer: ‘Preposterous’ to blame Afghan man in US war deaths

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for an Afghan man awaiting trial in Manhattan federal court on charges that he commanded the Taliban fighters responsible in the killing of three American soldiers said Friday it was “preposterous” to charge his client in deaths that occurred in a war the U.S....

Times of San Diego

Almost 300 Marines Return to Camp Pendleton After Trying and Tragic Afghanistan Mission

U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base, Camp Pendleton, on Sunday, after the August combat deaths of nine others from their battalion. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.
Turkey blames US and Russia for attacks by Syria

Turkey bore the responsibility for a series of deadly attacks on its border with Syria on the United States and Russia. The US embassy expressed their condolences to the officers and their families affected in the attacks from Syria. Highlights. Turkey blames Russia and US for the attacks. Washington expresses...
Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo.Human rights advocates have raised concerns about the Afghans diverted to Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo over the past six weeks, citing a lack of transparency about their status, the reasons for holding them back and the question of what might become of any who can't be cleared to come to the U.S.“We...
'He lied': Iraqis still blame Powell for role in Iraq war

For many Iraqis the name Colin Powell conjures up one image: the man who as U.S. secretary of state went before the U.N. Security Council in 2003 to make the case for war against their country.Word of his death Monday at age 84 dredged up feelings of anger in Iraq toward the former general and diplomat, one of several Bush administration officials whom they hold responsible for a disastrous U.S.-led invasion that led to decades of death, chaos and violence in Iraq.His U.N. testimony was a key part of events that they say had a heavy cost for...
Afghan village faces bleak future after war

In a village south of Kabul, destroyed by years of fighting between the Taliban and the Afghan government, a hospital doctor struggles to rebuild his life under the new regime. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5d99e7c4eb1447f7a831e2cf0993c317.
Afghan women lawyers on the run face life in limbo abroad

ATHENS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - When the Taliban seized Afghanistan, lawyer Bibi Chaman Hafizi heard the militants were going door to door, hunting for people who worked for the state, so she burned every document in her home and went into hiding. Then she fled the country. Like dozens more...
California man given prison over scheme to defraud Afghan government on US contract

A Northern California man was sentenced to prison last week over a scheme to defraud the government of Afghanistan on a multi-million dollar U.S. energy contract. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said that Saed Ismail Amiri, 38, of Granite Bay was given 15 months in prison Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to a single count of wire fraud.
Taliban blames U.S. as 1 million Afghan kids face death by starvation

Kabul, Afghanistan — There are few greater agonies for a parent than a sick child. Six-month-old Sofia is suffering from severe anemia caused by acute malnutrition. Her mother Arezo told CBS News’ Imtiaz Tyab that the family simply didn’t have money to keep the tiny girl fed. As CBS News...
Former refugees in US to Afghans: 'You are not alone' 

WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence. Hundreds of Afghans are starting new lives in the US after escaping the Taliban. What advice do other former refugees living in the US have for them about what's ahead?. When Louisiana resident Dauda Sesay was 16 years old, he watched as...
COVID-19 Blamed for Death of Colin Powell

WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications. In an announcement on social media Monday, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated. He was 84. Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs...
Nagy: Death, suffering and US frustration in face of Ethiopia's War

This week the Ethiopian Government admitted bombing Mekelle, the capital of rebellious Tigray province, just hours after aggressively denying it had done so. This escalation in the war in Ethiopia’s north comes almost one year after Tigrayan forces started the conflict with a premeditated attack on the Ethiopian army’s northern command. (The scenario was very similar to the Confederacy’s attack on Fort Sumter that started the American Civil War.)
'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
Memorial ceremony pays tribute to Afghan war heroes

POLSON – A little more than two dozen Mission Valley citizens and veterans made their way to the Lake View Cemetery in Polson to pay their tribute and respect to those fallen Montana military service members who lost their lives in combat serving in the Afghanistan War, the longest war in United States history.
