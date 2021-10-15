CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouch! Watch As MOTLEY CRUE's Tommy Lee Slips And Falls

By Robert Pasbani
metalinjection
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe relationship between Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his wife, Brittany Furlan, must be a special one. Because Brittany is secure in their relationship to show a video to the whole world of Lee absolutely eating it. A new Instagram post highlights some security footage from the couple's...

metalinjection.net

940wfaw.com

Nikki Sixx Says Delaying Stadium Tour Was Right Move

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx feels that delaying the band's massive “Stadium Tour” was the best decision for both the bands and their fans. The 30-date “Stadium Tour” kicks off on June 16th, 2022 at Atlanta's SunTrust Park and marks the Crüe's first live dates since its 2014 / 2015 farewell tour.
MUSIC
Popculture

Motley Crue Makes Stadium Tour Decision Following Frontman Vince Neil's Stage Accident

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is confident that the group's massive stadium tour will not be postponed again, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tour, which will also feature Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, has already been postponed twice because of the pandemic. It is now scheduled to start in June 2022. The tour could be in jeopardy again after Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil broke multiple ribs when he fell from the stage during a solo show in Pidgeon Forge, Tennessee.
ROCK MUSIC
Popculture

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Hospitalized After Scary Incident Mid-Concert

Former Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was hospitalized on Friday night after falling off of a stage in the middle of a concert. Videos posted by fans online show Neil tripping on something near the edge of the stage and falling about 4 feet to a concrete floor below. According to a report by The Wrap, Neil broke a few ribs and needed treatment.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Tommy Lee’s Wild’Slide’ At The Pool

Tommy Lee narrowly avoided serious injury when he fell into his pool after walking too close to the edge. In a video posted to social media by the 59-year-old MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer’s wife, Brittany Furlan Lee, he can be seen playing fetch with his dog around the pool of their Los Angeles home when his left foot suddenly gave out under him and he slammed hard on the edge of the pool and dropped into the water. He quickly pulled himself out and up onto the side, apparently trying to regain his composure.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nikki Sixx Says Vince Neil Was Actually 'Really Lucky' With Stage Fall

Nikki Sixx has written books about his heroin addiction, about Mötley Crüe, about his photography. But his latest literary endeavor is, in the comic book hero parlance, the rocker's origin story. "A lot of things built up to this," Sixx tells Billboard by Zoom from Wyoming, where he resides with...
CELEBRITIES
metalinjection

New Footage of VINCE NEIL Performing MOTLEY CRUE Classics In Tampa Surfaces For You To Suffer Through

Vince Neil must really love to go out and play. Either that, or for some reason, he needs the money? Whatever the case, Neil was back on stage at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, October 14th and Blabbermouth managed to scour the internet to find footage of Neil performing Motley Crue classics not quite like how you remember them. Update: At a show the following day, Neil accidentally fell off the stage and had to be rushed to the hospital for possible broken ribs. More info here.
TAMPA, FL
myq105.com

Front Row Photos: Great White and Motley Crue’s Vince Neil in Tampa

With The Stadium Tour on hold until next summer, Vince Neil is doing a few solo dates. On October 14, Neil and Great White packed the Seminole Hard Rock Event Center. Vince played all Motley Crue classics like "Dr. Feelgood," "Shout at the Devil," "Looks That Kill," "Home Sweet Home," "Don't Go Away Mad," "Smokin' in the Boys Room," "Kickstart My Heart," "Girls Girls Girls," and "Wild Side."
TAMPA, FL
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX 'Understands' Why DAVID LEE ROTH Turned Down MÖTLEY CRÜE Tour

Nikki Sixx says that he "understands" why David Lee Roth turned down an offer to take part in that MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour". In an article previewing Sixx's just-released book, "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", the Los Angeles Times revealed that when CRÜE invited Diamond Dave to share the bill with them on their highly anticipated reunion tour, the VAN HALEN singer responded, "I don't open for bands that I influenced."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NIKKI SIXX 'Would Love To' Make Some New Music With MÖTLEY CRÜE

Nikki Sixx spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion" about MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD which was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis. Asked if there are plans for additional CRÜE dates beyond next summer's shows, the 62-year-old bassist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I know we're gonna tour next year, and that's gonna take us from June 19th to sometime in September. And then winter sets in, and we're in America, so there's nowhere else to play — unless we can go to other countries where it's summertime or spring or fall there. But what's gonna happen with COVID? So I don't know right now. I do know what's happening in America. I don't know what's going on in Europe or South America or Mexico [or] Australia [or] New Zealand."
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Nikki Sixx Concedes Motley Crue Were ‘Probably’ Sexist in the ’80s

Nikki Sixx conceded that Motley Crue were "most probably" a sexist band in their heyday, as were the rest of their big-haired, hard-rocking peers. "In today’s environment, most probably," the bassist told Classic Rock while discussing whether Motley Crue's behavior in the '80s would be seen as sexist. "As was everybody. In the '70s, when I grew up, it was just the messaging that came through, and you were emulating your heroes."
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Nikki Sixx Offers Update on Vince Neil After Mötley Crüe Singer’s Stage Fall

Members of Mötley Crüe had a rough go of it last week, with both drummer Tommy Lee and singer Vince Neil sustaining separate slip-and-fall incidents. While the only collateral damage of Lee’s mishap was some wet clothes, Neil’s, which took place mid-show with his solo band (video), resulted in some broken ribs, a trip to the hospital and doctor-mandated down time.
MUSIC
