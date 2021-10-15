Trailer For The Post-Apocalyptic Survival Thriller BROKEN DARKNESS

"We screw up and one of these guys hurts the homeland, it's all over CNN!" Screen Media has launched an official trailer for an action film titled One Shot, which is indeed a "one shot" movie with a continuous long take. But it's from a filmmaker you've probably never heard of, who hasn't made anything worth watching before this. An elite squad of Navy SEAL's, on a covert mission to transport a prisoner off a CIA black site island prison, are trapped when insurgents attack while trying to rescue the same prisoner. The action looks solid, but the rest of it looks extremely cheesy, not to mention a plot involving torture tactics to try and get intel out of a guy who doesn't seem to have any knowledge to offer. One Shot stars Scott Adkins, Ashley Greene, Ryan Phillippe, Emmanuel Imani, Dino Kelly, Jack Parr, and Waleed Elgadi. It's also a bit strange that this trailer doesn't even mention it's one long take at all, except in the title but that's it. Huh.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO