CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Trailer For The Post-Apocalyptic Survival Thriller BROKEN DARKNESS

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVertical Entertainment has released a trailer for a post-apocalyptic survival thriller titled Broken Darkness. This movie originally premiered back in 2017, but after all these years it’s finally getting an official...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Trailer and Poster for Psychological Thriller NIGHT NIGHT

A trailer and poster have been released for the psychological thriller Night Night, about a woman who has come home after a lengthy recovery from a car accident, which has left her feeling mentally unstable. The film stars Brenna D'Amico as April, with Deric Augustine, Matty Cardarople, Eric Roberts, and Tony Todd. It was directed by actress Niki Koss in her feature directorial debut, from a script by Robert Johnson and Jordan Berman.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer for the Horror Mystery Thriller NIGHT AT THE EAGLE INN

I’ve got a trailer for an upcoming mystery horror movie for you to check out today titled Night at the Eagle Inn. The story centers on twins who go searching for answers about the disappearance of their father. In the film, “Fraternal twins Spencer and Sarah Moss embark on a...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer for the Neo-Western Hitman Thriller RED STONE with Neal McDonough

It’s always great to see Neal McDonough in the movies! He’s a fun actor to watch, and he manages to land some interesting character roles. Well, he’s got a new movie coming out titled Red Stone; it’s a neo-western in which McDonough plays a hitman. A trailer has been released for the film that gives you a little idea of what to expect.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Murray
First Showing

New Trailer for Twisted French Horror Thriller 'Anonymous Animals'

This looks messed up. Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official US trailer for an indie horror thriller from France titled Anonymous Animals, feature debut of filmmaker Baptiste Rouveure. This premiered at a number of genre festivals last year, and lands on VOD in the US this fall. The balance of power between man and animal has changed. In a remote countryside, any encounter can become hostile. What exactly is going on? It is an "experimental feature film set in a world where the positions of power of humans and animals have been reversed. In oppressive images and without any dialogue, the film draws its viewers into gloomy landscapes shrouded in mist and into sparsely lit rooms where frightened people face a gruesome fate and are thrown back on their instincts. Escape from the dominant animals appears to be the only possible way out…" Starring Thierry Marcos & Pauline Guilpain. It looks twisted and extra dark. Not an easy watch.
MOVIES
First Showing

Intense Trailer for One Continuous Shot Action Thriller Film 'One Shot'

"We screw up and one of these guys hurts the homeland, it's all over CNN!" Screen Media has launched an official trailer for an action film titled One Shot, which is indeed a "one shot" movie with a continuous long take. But it's from a filmmaker you've probably never heard of, who hasn't made anything worth watching before this. An elite squad of Navy SEAL's, on a covert mission to transport a prisoner off a CIA black site island prison, are trapped when insurgents attack while trying to rescue the same prisoner. The action looks solid, but the rest of it looks extremely cheesy, not to mention a plot involving torture tactics to try and get intel out of a guy who doesn't seem to have any knowledge to offer. One Shot stars Scott Adkins, Ashley Greene, Ryan Phillippe, Emmanuel Imani, Dino Kelly, Jack Parr, and Waleed Elgadi. It's also a bit strange that this trailer doesn't even mention it's one long take at all, except in the title but that's it. Huh.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Whitetail review – Deliverance-style backwoods thriller in hock to macho survivalism

“Why do we kill?” “It’s what we do.” That’s the flinty Old Testament register on offer in this backwoods thriller, in which brusque Texan dad Tom (Tom Zembrod) takes his autistic son Donnie (Dash Melrose) out on a hunting trip to get over his mother’s fatal overdose. Also along for the ride is Donnie’s simpering uncle Frank (Paul T Taylor), who is unconvinced by his brother-in-law’s man-up modus operandi. They all have to deal with Tom’s blowhard routine – lecturing Donnie about the perils of bush snakes and refusing to let anyone wear hi-vis – until they stumble on a man bleeding from a stomach wound with a backpack full of banknotes.
MOVIES
rockpapershotgun.com

Retro sci-fi thriller The Invincible now has a proper trailer

Retro-future sci-fi romp The Invincible is the upcoming thriller from some folks formerly of The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Dying Light, and others. It's based on the sci-fi novel of the same title from the 60s by Polish author Stanisław Lem. The first we saw of The Invincible last year was mostly a teaser set to some nice tunes, but now there's a full cutscene-style trailer to check out and it sure does look like some classic space stuff.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apocalyptic#Friendship#Vertical Entertainment#Vod
techaeris.com

New thriller SHUT IN gets first teaser trailer

I’m personally not much for thrillers or horror movies. I can deal with vampires and werewolves, but I tend to pass when it comes to thrillers where kids get hurt. But, if you’re the type that loves thrillers and watching horrible things happen to people, then SHUT IN is probably up your alley.
MOVIES
abc17news.com

‘The Batman’ trailer unveils Pattinson in dark, violent turn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero. The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson’s Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys despite being outnumbered and his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets. The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, with Pattinson’s voice saying the Bat-Signal is a warning to bad guys. The trailer teases multiple iconic characters, including Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Batman’s muscle car Batmobile tearing up the streets and emerging from explosions unscathed. “The Batman” will be released March 4.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Inverse

trailer is the most ruthless Dark Knight ever seen

When the Bat-signal is lit, you know it’s time to run. The 2021 virtual DC FanDome ended with a bang, releasing the latest trailer to the highly anticipated 2022 movie The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the new caped crusader. While the trailer is light on plot details and...
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Post-Apocalyptic TV Anime Sabikui Bisco Reveals 1st Video, More Cast

The official website for the television anime of the Sabikui Bisco (Rust-Eating Bisco) light novel series by Shinji Cobkubo (Kobukubo) posted two more cast members, the first full promotional video, and a new main visual on Friday. The video previews the character voices:. The newly announced cast members are:. Shiro...
COMICS
Soompi

Park Hyung Sik And Han Hyo Joo Are Engulfed In Fear In New Poster For Apocalyptic Thriller Drama “Happiness”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Happiness” has unveiled a new poster starring its two leads!. “Happiness” is an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in the near future and is set in a high-rise apartment building stratified by social standing. The building is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges in the city, and the drama will depict the residents’ fear, fierce psychological battles, and desperate struggle for survival within the closed-off building.
MOVIES
highlandernews.org

Will movie theaters survive the post-pandemic era?

Movie theater owners everywhere mourned as they realized their business model was incompatible with the pandemic, forcing them to close down for what was close to a year and a half. People adapted to the circumstances by watching newly-released films on streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, a practical way of enjoying new releases while also staying safe. Without movie theaters, these entertainment giants have found new ways to turn a profit through streaming, with one of the most recent being charging premiums to view new releases early. Streaming services have proven they can still make money on new releases without including movie theaters in the equation. Movie theaters could become a relic of the past.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy