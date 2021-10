Winning cures everything, and that holds for Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer moving forward after beating the Miami Dolphins 23-20 in Week 6 of the 2021 season. Say what you will about Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, but he and his team put together a heartfelt performance to achieve their first victory of the season this past Sunday. Efforts such as this from starting running back James Robinson show that this team is still determined to do whatever it takes to win.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO