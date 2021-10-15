The sneaky sugars

The stereotype is that everything in America is sweeter. In October of 2020, for example, NPR reported on how Ireland's Supreme Court decided that Subway could not call its bread "bread" because its sugar contents were so much closer to cake. Or, take soda. As the American Heart Association relays, sodas and the like serve as the main vehicle for filling us with added sugar — 47 percent of all added sugars go in beverages. These include the obvious sodas as well as fruit drinks, energy drinks, and coffees and teas. However, in the last category, it's difficult to tell if they mean that people often add sugar to their coffee and tea or that the chai latte Starbucks serves can have as much sugar as a Snickers bar (per HuffPost). Perhaps it means both.

