A federal judge has thrown out an Englewood man's claim that a grocery store mask mandate violated his rights, finding he had not actually suffered an injury under the law. Sal Celauro Jr. sued Whole Foods Market in February after a security guard at the grocer's Glendale location requested that Celauro wear a mask while shopping in accordance with store policy. Celauro responded that a company policy was not the law and opted to leave rather than cover his face.

ENGLEWOOD, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO