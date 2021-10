The death of a 31-year-old man in the village of Richfield on Oct. 6 has been ruled an accident by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The 31-year-old man was struck by a train. According to a statement issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 15: The investigation revealed that the 31-year old Village of Richfield man was out for a walk which was common for him. He was wearing high-quality headphones at the time of the accident and was walking on the railroad tracks east of Scenic Road between Lakeview Rd and Willow Creek Rd. There was a curve in the tracks just north of the location of the accident that reduced the amount of warning time the train was able to give. Sun glare at the time of the incident also reduced visibility.”

