CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police officer attacked by woman carrying a baseball bat near US Capitol

By Whitney Wild, CNN
WDSU
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. Capitol Police officer was attacked on Friday morning by a woman carrying a baseball bat along First Street SW in Washington, D.C., Capitol Police said in a statement. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. ET. When police approached the woman, she became agitated and...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Man arrested near Washington Parish Fair, accused of threatening people with knife

FRANKLINTON, La. — Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for threatening people with a knife near the Washington Parish Fair. According to Washington Parish deputies, accompanied by Bogalusa Police Department officers and officers from Rayburn Correctional Center, a man wearing a cowboy hat was threatening people with a knife at a campground adjacent to the fairgrounds.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
CBS New York

Exclusive: New Jersey Man Victim Of Baseball Bat Attack In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brutal bat attack was caught on camera in Brooklyn. And as the victim recovers in the hospital, police are searching for the suspects, CBS2’s Cory James reported Monday. Chayanne De La Cruz is in a hospital bed with a fractured eye, busted lip, and eight stitches, along with staples in his head. The 34-year-old’s face was bloodied and bruised following the attack in Sunset Park. Surveillance cameras were rolling as the assault unfolded on 34th Street and 4th Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Saturday. “I was walking with my friend,” De La Cruz said. Visiting from New Jersey, De La Cruz...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli Border Police officer wounded in suspected terror attack near Qalandiya

A Israeli Border Police officer was seriously wounded on Wednesday night in what police are calling a terrorist attack at the Qalandia checkpoint near Jerusalem. “During a Border Police night operation at Qalandiya, a suspicious individual approached the officers in a vehicle, accelerated toward them and hit one of the officers,” police said in a statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Culpeper Star Exponent

Culpeper man, neighbor argued about Trump, ending in deadly shooting of sister

A grand jury on Monday indicted a Culpeper man on charges of first degree murder and malicious wounding in last year’s shooting death of a local cheer mom during a cookout. Leroy Chandler, 67, of Culpeper is accused of killing his next-door neighbor, 56-year-old Torri Kim Robinson, following an argument Chandler had with her brother on Sept. 19, 2020 about politics and Donald Trump, according to court documents.
CULPEPER, VA
NBC12

Man dies at hospital following Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man died at the hospital following a shooting in Richmond. Officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Rogers Street for a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Oxygen

'I Don’t Give A Damn:' Retired State's Attorney Disbarred Over Misconduct In Gruesome 1981 Double Murder Case

A retired state’s attorney in Maryland has been disbarred after exculpatory evidence from a 1981 double murder case was unearthed. Retired Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly was disbarred after the Maryland Court of Appeals determined he’d lied about withholding evidence and over documents that undermined the credibility of an FBI agent assigned to the case, according to The Baltimore Sun. Cassilly defended his actions in the case that became known as "The Memorial Day Murders."
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Capitol Police#Baseball Bat#Democrats#Swastika
WJTV.com

Brian Laundrie search: Officers carrying large rifles into wooded area near Carlton Reserve are ‘training and searching,’ police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — There was a large law enforcement presence on Friday at the Sarasota County nature reserve where the search for Brian Laundrie has been focused. One of the entrances to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which gives access to the Carlton Reserve, was taped off Friday morning. Later, in the afternoon, officers were seen carrying large rifles into a wooded area about a mile from the entrance of the reserve off of Tropicaire Boulevard.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

In fatal shooting, some political foes take aim at Baldwin

NEW YORK (AP) — Details are still emerging about how Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but some political onlookers swiftly assigned guilt to one of Hollywood’s most prominent liberals. Right-wing pundits and politicians have long chafed at Baldwin’s criticism of former...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

'We've got to run' -- Idaho mall shooting leaves 2 dead

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Police say they exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, that killed two people and injured four -- including an officer. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a news conference the shooting was reported about 1:50...
IDAHO STATE
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Rioter who witnessed attack on Mitch McConnell’s office on 6 January has been asked to testify before Congress

A House select committee has asked a Kentucky man who pled guilty to entering the US Capitol to testify as a witness to the events of 6 January, according to court documents.Thomas Roy Vinson and his wife Lori Vinson told investigators they entered the Capitol to peacefully express their views but left after witnessing a person start hitting the door of Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s office with a stanchion.In a court filing ahead of sentencing for misdeameanor charges on Friday, defence attorney Christopher Wiest requested probation so that Mr Vinson could travel to Washington DC to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy