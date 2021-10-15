CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Regional Roundup – 10/18/21

 10 days ago
Princeton University professor DAVID MACMILLAN has been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his decades spent making science “greener”. He joins us to discuss an earth-friendly way...

Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11

Moderna said Monday that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds, as the manufacturer joins its rival Pfizer in moving toward expanding shots to children. Pfizer’s kid-size vaccine doses are closer to widespread use. They are undergoing evaluation by the...
Philly’s health department is getting saucy, but experts warn there could be a cost

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Memes make their way around the internet like a virus during flu season, and last week, the joke du jour was the red flag warning. Users on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram posted about the “warning signs” they’d watch out for in a prospective mate: “I don’t like Indian food” tweeted celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi, followed by a string of red flag emojis to convey that such a sentiment is a sign of danger.
Nests, fledgling numbers for endangered piping plover suffer this year in Delaware and N.J.

Piping plovers have been endangered since the 1980s because of increased public use of the beaches these shorebirds nest on, and because of additional predators. Coastal states have worked hard to preserve the birds, making great strides. But this year, efforts in Delaware and New Jersey have been set back: A Memorial Day Weekend nor’easter and other storms caused nests to be lost, and the piping plover also faced higher-than-average predation.
Camden teens take on environmental racism in a new play

On Saturday, a group of teenagers will step onto a newly built stage in Camden’s Northgate Park to perform a play about what it is like to live with environmental racism in Camden. One of the players is high school junior Eva Vanterpool. The daughter of City Councilmember Shaneka Boucher...
Entrepreneurs Giving Back

In this episode of You Oughta Know, we meet several entrepreneurs who are committed to serving others. The owner of My Fair Trade Lady in Haddon Heights, NJ sells fair-trade products from around the world. The Philadelphia founder of Rap Snacks is showing young people how to start and run their own businesses. And Anethum Jewelry is turning heads in Hollywood while supporting charitable causes. Plus, the sugar angels of Icing Smiles are bringing joy to children facing serious illnesses.
Reports: Health problems tied to global warming on the rise

Health problems tied to climate change are all getting worse, according to two reports published Wednesday. The annual reports commissioned by the medical journal Lancet tracked 44 global health indicators connected to climate change, including heat deaths, infectious diseases and hunger. All of them are getting grimmer, said Lancet Countdown project research director Marina Romanello, a biochemist.
CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a...
N.J. parent group continues to press Murphy on virtual school option

Nearly two months into the new school year, a group of New Jersey parents continues to push Gov. Phil Murphy to reconsider his decision to bar virtual learning options for public schools. Murphy, citing the importance of in-classroom learning after remote education during the pandemic disrupted two school years, is...
