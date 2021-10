Aliens have maintained a place in video games since Space Invaders, but nothing left an impression on gamers quite like Destroy All Humans did in 2005. THQ and Pandemic Studios introduced their not-so-green little men as murderous invaders with a crass sense of humor, captivating audiences with strong-enough sandbox gameplay to warrant a sequel, Destroy All Humans 2, in 2006. Now, thanks to the work of THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games, that sequel is getting a remake in the form of Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed to follow the reimagined original game from last year. We had the opportunity to speak with Black Forest assistant creative director Stefan Schmitz about the sequel remake’s development and how the team has worked to preserve its character and tone for fans old and new.

