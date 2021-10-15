CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix just fired the organizer of the trans employee walkout

By Zoe Schiffer
The Verge
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has fired a leader of the trans employee resource group who was organizing the upcoming October 20th walkout. The employee, who is Black and currently pregnant, asked not to be named for fear of online harassment. They have been encouraging trans employees and allies to walk out of work in...

www.theverge.com

Kevin Barrett
10d ago

Netflix is a streaming service. It's not a place to whine and promote your political agenda. I'm glad they got fired because they were employed to do a job, not to push their opinions down people's throats.

K Rob
10d ago

these trans-people have got mental disorders and this country is trying to or has normlized mental disorders to be a norm its called Gender dysphoria: A concept designated in the DSM-5 as clinically significant distress or impairment related to a strong desire to be of another gender, which may include desire to change primary and/or secondary sex characteristics. Not all transgender or gender diverse people experience dysphoria

Derringer Bow
10d ago

Good close the door on all of them and don’t let them back in. It’s job abandonment. And perhaps without them, content on netflix will get better

