CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Dwell Picks: 21 Things We’re Obsessing Over This Fall

dwell.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team leans into the season with a wine that’s worthy of the Thanksgiving table, an affordable duvet cover, and table lamps to set the scene for working and lounging at home. As temperatures begin to...

www.dwell.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

These Workout Leggings Took Two Years To Develop, And We're Obsessed

With working from home becoming the norm over the last year and a half, chances are good you’ve traded that LBD for the PBL, also known as the perfect black leggings. And for good reason: They look pulled together with a button-up and sandals for a pre-WFH coffee date, and after a quick top swap, you’re ready for a mid-day workout. Since they’re so transitional, finding the perfect pair is very exciting. It’s one of those IYKYK moments, where you slip them on and you have no doubt you’ll be living in them for the foreseeable future.
YOGA
Harper's Bazaar

We're Living in Cozy Shackets This Fall

Fall is taking its sweet time kicking into full gear, but we still want an outerwear fix that matches the calendar date. That's where a chic little hybrid known as the shacket comes in. Shackets combine the best of two essentials we already know, love, and wear: the oversized shirt...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

We're Style Experts and These Are Our 10 Fall Essentials

You may recognize Janet Gunn and Melissa Meyers as the duo who frequents Who What Wear to lend their style expertise. You might also be familiar with Susan Feldman as a regular voice on the site. While they each typically focus on sharing their own distinct perspectives, the Los Angeles–based trio has teamed up today for what we can only describe as one epic collaboration. The topic of conversation? The fall clothing essentials that are already getting the most airtime in their closets this season.
E! News

We Are Obsessed With This $40 Faux Fur Lounge Pillow

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. I have a problem. Every time I see...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwell#White Sneakers#Grilling#Thanksgiving
goodhousekeeping.com

10 Things GH Readers Were Obsessed With in September

Each month at Good Housekeeping, we round up the best gifts on the market, report on top trends of the season, and put both new and trusted products to the test in the esteemed Good Housekeeping Institute — and each month, our readers decide which items they want to spend their hard-earned cash on.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

17 Fall Dresses Under $150 We’re Currently Lusting Over

The season is changing, and sure, you could start covering your legs with jeans, leather trousers or wool pants. But why not save those for when the temperature really starts to drop? These 17 gorgeous fall dresses are just as easy, comfy and versatile, with the added bonus of being a one-and-done outfit. (And did we mention they're all under $150?) Now all that’s left is to decide which ones you want to snag first.
SHOPPING
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Things We Like: Easy Fall Crafts!

Fall is my favorite season. There are so many fun activities to do! One activity I enjoy doing with my son is crafting- especially on rainy days. My son made this craft last year in preschool and he loved hanging it on our tree and watching the birds. This craft is great for all ages!
HOBBIES
Gear Patrol

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

We're creeping closer toward full-on fall, a time of the year when temperatures are OK in the morning, warm by mid-day and suddenly very cold by the evening — for those of us in the US who experience all four seasons, anyway. As such, our style picks promise warmth, while our favorite watches will keep you plenty stylish. Peruse the best of both worlds from at this week below.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Country
China
dwell.com

26 Essentials to Get the Fall Feels in Full Swing

Playoff baseball, changing leaves, and crisp morning air—autumn is a big mood, and we’re leaning in with some seasonal picks for the home and wardrobe. Every year after Labor Day, I find myself pumping the brakes, reluctant to say goodbye to long sunny days at the beach or by the lake (seasonal depression is real, folks). But now with the holidays coming fast into focus, I’m tapping the brakes again, wanting to savor the drama of fall: The light hits different, leaves take on a fiery display of oranges and reds, and a snifter of brown liquor is the perfect way to beat the chill and watch it all go down.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

We Tried Fall’s Best New Mascaras & Our Lashes Are Obsessed

Mascaras are one of those choose-your-own-adventure beauty products. The formula you buy depends on a) the look you want and b) your lash type. Consider my decently thick lashes, which can hold a curl, but are tragically short, which is why lengthening formulas are always in my cart. “It’s about looking at your lashes and seeing what you would want to get the best out of them,” agrees Toronto-based makeup Jasmin Winnie Stephen, whose go-tos include the new mascara Essence Lash Princess Curl & Volume Mascara (see our review below!), L'Oréal Paris Voluminous, and Pat McGrath’s FetishEye Lengthening Mascara.
MAKEUP
PopSugar

We're Craving a Cozy Fall, and These Are the Shoes (and Outfits!) We'll Be Living In

A comfortable outfit starts at the bottom. No matter the season, feel-good, high-quality shoes will always be in style. In the colder months, add warm to the top of that list — because nothing ruins a day quite like a case of freezing-cold feet! In fall especially, there's so much adventuring to be had. From casual touch football games to apple picking to corn mazes, there's no time to be cold or uncomfortable.
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

7 Lighting Trends You’re Going to Be Obsessed with in 2022, According to Designers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Each fall and winter, I love looking ahead to the design trends that will make waves in the coming year. Right now, I’m all about figuring out what lighting styles will shine in 2022. I spoke with seven designers who each weighed in on the lighting trends you can expect to see in the next few months.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Williamson Source

2021 Fall Hair Trends to Watch

Fall brings cooler weather, a final end to that frizz in your hair and pumpkin-spiced everything! Among the many advantages of the fall season? The latest hair trends. We have curated the top trends to watch for hair cuts and colors this 2021 season. “Autumn is the season that teaches us that change can be beautiful” – so which ones are you exciting about trying to switch up your look?
HAIR CARE
Daily Californian

Quiz: What is your signature fall candle scent?

We are amid both spooky season and Christian Girl Autumn season and that can only mean one thing — it’s time to pick out the perfect candle scent. Whether you’re excited for breathtaking changes in the natural scenery, festive celebrations or seasonal foods, there is a fall scent for you. Which candle suits you best? This quiz will help you decide on your signature fall candle.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Our 15 Favorite Fall Sweaters of 2021 Are Cute and Cozy

As soon as there's a chill in the air, my massive sweater collection comes out of hiding. Much like shoes, you can never have enough sweaters. This year my pile of knits is going to turn into a mountain because there are so many pretty new choices. Whether you like a sexy cropped silhouette or a bold, vibrant pattern, you'll be impressed by these picks. They're both stylish and comfortable, so you'll want to live in these cozy options all fall long. Take a look at our top sweaters for the season and stock up on a few before they disappear. They're equally great for work and weekends, so think of them as a smart investment.
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
northernvirginiamag.com

From Spooky Drinks To Fall Photoshoots: What We’re Looking Forward To, October 11-17

This story appears in our weekly Things to Do newsletter, sent to subscribers every Monday. Get it in your inbox by signing up here. “Is it premature that I’m thinking about my Christmas card already? When we’re surrounded by photo-worthy backdrops, who can blame me? Since foliage is supposed to be peaking right about now, I thought it would be fun to get some images to share with my friends and family in front of Oatlands Historic House and Gardens in Leesburg.” –Alice Levitt, food editor/critic.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy