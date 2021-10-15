Dwell Picks: 21 Things We’re Obsessing Over This Fall

As soon as there's a chill in the air, my massive sweater collection comes out of hiding. Much like shoes, you can never have enough sweaters. This year my pile of knits is going to turn into a mountain because there are so many pretty new choices. Whether you like a sexy cropped silhouette or a bold, vibrant pattern, you'll be impressed by these picks. They're both stylish and comfortable, so you'll want to live in these cozy options all fall long. Take a look at our top sweaters for the season and stock up on a few before they disappear. They're equally great for work and weekends, so think of them as a smart investment.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO