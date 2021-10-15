CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Friday injury report: Two out

By Jack White
Photo: Andrew Souffle/Star Tribune via AP

The Vikings won in an unconvincing fashion over the Lions last game.

Despite all its mistakes, Minnesota eked by on a game-winning field goal. The Vikings defense stepped up at times, but overall, the group gave the Lions running backs decent holes to run through.

Minnesota was without DT Michael Pierce for that game. For their game against the Panthers in Week 6, the Vikings will be without their run-stopping starting nose tackle yet again.

The Vikings have ruled out Pierce and blocking tight end Ben Ellefson for the Sunday game. Based on the team’s practice squad decisions this week, it makes sense that it’s lacking in tight end depth for this matchup.

The Vikings only having Pierce and Ellefson on the injury report is good news. On Thursday, the team had key players such as Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen not practicing. Also, Minnesota LB Anthony Barr earned the “limited” designation.

Dalvin Cook, after being inactive for Week 5, is not listed on the team’s injury report. That is a very good sign for the team.

