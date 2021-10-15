CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Popeyes for hot new collab

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3Wyh_0cSYE27a00
Photo credit Getty Images

From Hot Girl Summer to Hot Girl sauce, Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes have announced their brand new hot sauce collaboration — Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce.

Hottie sauce will be hitting Popeyes locations October 19 “to heat up Popeyes famous Chicken Sandwich (the FIRST-EVER iteration of the Chicken Sandwich) and their new Nuggets.” Or so says the official press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWhli_0cSYE27a00
Photo credit Popeyes

More than just collaborating with Popeyes, Megan is also becoming a franchisee, and will be opening her very own Popeyes restaurant locations in the near future.

In addition to the new hot sauce, be on the lookout for three different drops of Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion co-branded merchandise which will feature “bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers,” and perhaps most important though not pictured, a “Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toy.” Yeah, so basically all of life's necessities.

"The first collection," dubbed Thee Heat, "will be available for purchase starting on launch day (10/19).” Followed by two additional releases throughout the month of November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2g4g_0cSYE27a00
Photo credit Popeyes

Comments / 0

Related
Business Wire

Megan Thee Stallion & Popeyes® Team Up for Unprecedented Ownership, Product Creation, Fashion Drop and Philanthropic Collaboration to Disrupt the Fast Food Industry

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Y’All – Popeyes® made a hot sauce with Megan Thee Stallion and didn’t stop there. Popeyes announces a HOT collaboration with Grammy Award-winning musician, entrepreneur, and now Popeyes Franchise Owner, Megan Thee Stallion, as they introduce a new sauce, Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, and co-branded merchandise, as part of a limited-edition collection. Beginning October 19th, Hottie Sauce will be spicing up the iconic Chicken Sandwich and the brand’s new Nuggets in the US and in 14 countries around the globe. This marks the first time Popeyes will release a new variation of its iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch will feature three exclusive releases, with the first collection, Thee Heat, dropping at 12PM EDT on October 19th at TheeHottieSauce.com to celebrate Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce hitting stores. The Hot Girl Summer Icon didn’t stop there, she now has a new alter ego: Popeyes Franchise Owner, as Popeyes has approved Megan to become a Popeyes restaurant owner. As part of the larger collaboration, Popeyes and Megan will be making a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, whose mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community. To learn more please visit their website here.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Edges Closer To Degree: "Finna Graduate College"

It's a season of celebration for Megan Thee Stallion. Last week, the Houston Hottie and her beau Pardison Fontaine were sharing all sorts of videos and images of their one-year anniversary festivities as they took some romantic time away from the hustle and bustle of the industry. Now that their holiday is over, Megan has returned to social media with news that her graduation is upon her.
COLLEGES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Rising R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies at 22

This week, the R&B world suffered a tough loss. Rising singer Emani 22 has died at age 22, according to producer J Maine. In a statement to People, Maine said: "Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Tenders#Popeyes Chicken Sandwich#Collab#Food Drink#Nuggets
Us Weekly

Chris Harrison Is Engaged to Lauren Zima After 3 Years of Dating: ‘The Next Chapter Starts Now!’

A bachelor no more! Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are officially engaged after three years of dating. The former Bachelor Nation host, 50, and the Entertainment Tonight personality, 33, announced the news via Instagram on Monday, October 25. “I love you @laurenzima,” the Perfect Letter author wrote alongside a photo of himself getting down on one knee. “The next chapter starts now!”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thatgrapejuice.net

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 Cast Officially Unveiled

After ample speculation, the official season 14 ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast has been confirmed. Loyalists of the hit Bravo series will note that the show has taken an extended hiatus and is currently off-air during what has annually been its launch frame. Insiders have claimed that a combination of...
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

42K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy