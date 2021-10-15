Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Popeyes for hot new collab

Photo credit Getty Images

From Hot Girl Summer to Hot Girl sauce, Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes have announced their brand new hot sauce collaboration — Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce.

Hottie sauce will be hitting Popeyes locations October 19 “to heat up Popeyes famous Chicken Sandwich (the FIRST-EVER iteration of the Chicken Sandwich) and their new Nuggets.” Or so says the official press release.

Photo credit Popeyes

More than just collaborating with Popeyes, Megan is also becoming a franchisee, and will be opening her very own Popeyes restaurant locations in the near future.

In addition to the new hot sauce, be on the lookout for three different drops of Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion co-branded merchandise which will feature “bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers,” and perhaps most important though not pictured, a “Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toy.” Yeah, so basically all of life's necessities.

"The first collection," dubbed Thee Heat, "will be available for purchase starting on launch day (10/19).” Followed by two additional releases throughout the month of November.