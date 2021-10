Mike Flanagan, a modern master of horror responsible for films like "Doctor Sleep" and "Oculus" and TV shows like "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass," wants to make a "Star Wars" horror movie. And if you ask me, someone should take him up on this idea. To be fair, Flanagan didn't offer any insight into what his "Star Wars" horror movie could be, since the entire inspiration for this news story comes from a random tweet the filmmaker fired off following an earthquake. But it's fun to speculate, and we like to have fun around these here parts, kids. And in all seriousness, I would love for the ever-growing world of "Star Wars" to try out different genres. Give us a "Star Wars" mystery! A "Star Wars" musical! A "Star Wars" rom-com! The possibilities are endless.

TV SHOWS ・ 11 HOURS AGO