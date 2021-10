Gordon Ramsay, a chef to many and a friend to all, has been in the restaurant game a long time. While perhaps best known for barking at wannabe cooks on "Hell's Kitchen," or as the gruff-but-loveable Scottish softie on "MasterChef," Ramsay actually began his career in cuisine many moons ago. As a 20-year-old, Ramsay worked under Marco Pierre White in the kitchen of Harvey's in London before doing a French tour de kitchens in the 1990s (via Britannica). By 1993, he was head chef at Aubergine back in England, bringing the restaurant two Michelin stars in the three years that followed. When Ramsay opened his own restaurant (the creatively named Gordon Ramsay) in 1998, it was to no one's surprise when the establishment garnered three Michelin stars and was rated one of the best restaurants in the world.

