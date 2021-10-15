Our Beloved Holiday Swap is Back—& Better Than Ever
By Rebecca Firkser
Food52
10 days ago
It's the most wonderful time of the year: the Food52 Holiday Swap is back for 2021. And the best part? It's back in full swing. If you haven't been involved in the Swap before, here's the backstory: Ten years ago, F52er Noëlle (aka, enbe) posted on the Hotline, suggesting a simple...
When most of us think about decorating our home with a tree, the first thing we think of is Christmas. After all, most people who celebrate Christmas will have a tree in their home, although some of them may be artificial. Now that Halloween is on the horizon, people want...
On Wednesday night, Foundrae co-founder and creative director Beth Bugdaycay kicked off the holiday season with an intimate dinner to celebrate the latest from her label—a line of vintage-inspired jewelry baubles beloved by antiquarians and the bohemian set. And, because Foundrae prizes artisanal and handmade wares, its latest collection includes a homeware collaboration with famed Italian ceramicist Laboratiorio Paravicini.
The designer talks to ESSENCE about prioritizing his mental health, his baddie of a mother and creating a brand for all. In 2016, designer Charles Harbison did what for many would be considered the unthinkable. With his eponymous clothing brand thriving and climbing, frequently worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Solange and Michelle Obama, he decided to walk away. The daring move towards a healthier mental state could have meant the end of the North Carolina native’s tenure in fashion, but his recent comeback is proof of the magic that prioritizing one’s self can yield. Five years later, Harbison’s brand is making a full comeback, and it’s accompanied by a collaboration with Banana Republic.
Since 2002, Samuel Adams has been delivering the biannual magic of their Utopias brew, an innovative approach to crafting a perfect sip of beer. And in 2021, not only is Utopias back and better than ever, but the bottle is just as gorgeous as ever. While we already knew Utopias...
Watch: Natalie Morales Leaves Today Show After 22 Years. We interviewed Jill Martin because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
For most of us, autumn and winter mean wanting to snuggle in cozy blankets all day long on the couch. Unfortunately, as some of us continue to work from home we’ll have to ditch the blankets and settle for a hot cup of coffee in hand instead. But, the cold-weather season also means that that cup of hot coffee won’t be long before it turns into a cold beverage you’ll dread having to finish. Fortunately, there’s a beloved mug that’s back in stock at Costco, and you’ll want to hurry to get yours before they’re gone.
If you didn’t receive one...
Watching kids tear into a wrapped gift is always fun (the colors! the happy characters!) But shopping for the perfect gift? Not quite. The amount of gendered toys out there (we’re looking at you Barbie and G.I. Joe) makes it tricky to shop for kids without setting them up for a lifetime of gendered thinking. In fact, according to an NPR report on kids’ toys, toys are more gender-divided now than they were half a century ago.
Hard to estimate by time. Better to use the internal temperature recommended by Emma's original recipe as guideline. First time you make this in muffin time, consider it your "shakedown cruise" for the revised recipe. Start resting internal temperature st about 10-15 min, then stop cooking when it reaches desired...
THE DANCE FLOOR — I remember very vividly being 9 years old and seeing "West Side Story" for the first time. Something about that movie made me realize how athletic and cool dancing is. Maybe it was the leaps and twists the actors were doing, but I thought it was awesome.
The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
If you've ever visited a thrift store, chances are you either loved it or hated it. Perhaps you've visited a thrift store with a menagerie of dust-covered objects from decades past or items that are...
Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
She used to be the tallest living teenager, but now Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey is all grown up and is the tallest living woman. "I feel very proud to receive this new record title as the tallest living woman," Gelgi said. Guinness World Records has certified the 24-year-old in its...
A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
An Amazon delivery driver has gone viral after following a specific delivery instruction perfectly. TikToker Cherry uploaded a clip from her doorbell camera showing a delivery driver walking up her driveway with a parcel, before changing tack and instead hiding the package behind a bush. Why? Cherry’s doormat reads: “Please...
Candy canes, ornaments and twinkling lights popping up in stores can only mean one thing — get your wallet ready because the most wonderful time of year is fast approaching. More than 60 percent of people confessed to feeling pressure to overspend during the holiday shopping season, according to the 2019 Bankrate Holiday Gifting survey.
About 10,000 Americans a day turn 60 (that’s roughly the same number of Americans born each day), and each of us passing that mark will live, on average, an additional 23 years and seven months. This is the baby boomer cohort, and along with the older “silent generation,” we hold 70% of the nation’s wealth. We vote — people in the 60-plus age group were about 50% more likely to cast a ballot in 2020 than those ages 18 to 29. But we also watch about five hours of television a day.
Comments / 0