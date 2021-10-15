CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear appeal over Washington law giving unions access to employee data

By Jerrick Adams
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 10 days ago

In our Oct. 1 edition, we detailed the petitions involving public-sector labor law pending in the U.S. Supreme Court at the start of the term. This week, we give an update on one of those cases.

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear appeal over Washington law giving unions access to employee data

On Oct. 12, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal over a Washington state law that grants unions representing in-home healthcare providers access to employee contact information.

What is at issue

On Nov. 8, 2016, Washington voters approved Initiative 1501. It exempts the “sensitive personal information” of “vulnerable individuals and in-home caregivers for vulnerable populations” from public disclosure laws. “Vulnerable individuals” include seniors with “functional, mental, or physical disabilities” and the developmentally disabled, among others. “Sensitive personal information” includes names, addresses, and telephone numbers.

Initiative 1501’s disclosure limits do not extend to unions. The law authorizes the state to release personal information about in-home caregivers to unions representing those caregivers.

The parties to the suit

The plaintiffs were three Washington in-home caregivers (Bradley Boardman, Deborah Thurber, and Shannon Benn) and the Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit whose self-described mission is “to advance individual liberty, free enterprise, and limited, accountable government.” Before Initiative 1501’s, the plaintiffs had made public-records requests to obtain caregiver contact information “to inform other individual providers of their right to opt out of paying agency fees.”

The defendants were the Campaign to Prevent Fraud and Protect Seniors (the political committee that supported Initiative 1501) and several state officers in their official capacities. SEIU 775, which represents 45,000 long-term care workers in Washington, was the primary donor to the Campaign to Prevent Fraud and Protect Seniors, contributing about $1.6 million to the campaign.

How lower courts ruled

In April 2017, the plaintiffs filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, arguing that, “by giving the incumbent unions exclusive access to provider information, Initiative 1501 discriminates on the basis of viewpoint, in violation of the First Amendment.” On Jan. 10, 2019, Judge Benjamin Settle, a George W. Bush (R) appointee, ruled in favor of the defendants, concluding that Initiative 1501 “does not discriminate based on viewpoint.” Settle said, “It is more accurate to characterize the access policy as based on the status of the respective unions rather than their views.”

The plaintiffs appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. On Oct. 22, 2020, a three-judge panel voted 2-1 to uphold the lower court’s ruling. The panel concluded that “laws restricting public access to records do not implicate the First Amendment.” Judges N. Randy Smith and Milan D. Smith (both Bush appointees) formed the majority. Judge Daniel A. Bress (a Donald Trump (R) appointee) dissented. The Ninth Circuit’s unfavorable ruling prompted the plaintiffs’ appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

How the Supreme Court reacted

The U.S. Supreme Court denied the petition for a writ of certiorari, meaning the Court will not hear the appeal. Associate Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch said that they would have granted the petition.

The case name and number are Boardman v. Inslee (20-1334).

What we’re reading

The big picture

Number of relevant bills by state

We are currently tracking 99 pieces of legislation dealing with public-sector employee union policy. On the map below, a darker shade of green indicates a greater number of relevant bills. Click here for a complete list of all the bills we’re tracking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uChLc_0cSYDfIl00

Number of relevant bills by current legislative status

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGRwf_0cSYDfIl00

Number of relevant bills by partisan status of sponsor(s)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ut9bs_0cSYDfIl00

Recent legislative actions

No public-sector union bills saw activity this week.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Roundup of noteworthy court challenges involving redistricting (Oct. 19)

Here’s a summary of recent court challenges involving redistricting. Former Republican elected officials file lawsuit challenging Oregon’s congressional map. On Oct. 11, four former Oregon elected officials—former Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno (R), former Oregon House Republican leader Gary Wilhelms (R), former Mayor of The Dalles James Wilcox, and former Oregon House Speaker Larry Campbell (R)—filed a lawsuit with the Oregon Supreme Court challenging the validity of the state’s enacted congressional map. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs said the map was “an unconstitutional partisan gerrymandered redistricting map, as the Democrats drew the map with impermissible partisan intent to favor the Democratic Party, and [the map] will have impermissible partisan effects.” The plaintiffs requested the court declare the congressional map invalid and draw a different congressional map.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Ballotpedia News

U.S. Senate confirms Gelpí and O’Hearn to federal judgeships

The U.S. Senate confirmed two of President Joe Biden’s (D) federal judicial nominees to lifetime Article III judgeships on Oct. 18 and 19:. Gustavo Gelpí was confirmed on Oct. 18 to the United States Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit by a vote of 52-41. Gelpí was nominated to the court on May 12 to replace Judge Juan Torruella, whose judicial service ended upon his death on Oct. 26, 2020. Gelpí was rated Well Qualified by the American Bar Association (ABA). To read more about ABA ratings, click here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Ballotpedia News

Documenting America’s Path to Recovery #309: October 21, 2021

Welcome to Documenting America’s Path to Recovery. Today we look at:. An announcement about nonessential travel in Hawaii. A bill limiting gubernatorial emergency powers in North Carolina. Vaccine distribution. School mask requirements. State proof-of-vaccination requirements and policies. Federal responses. We are committed to keeping you updated on everything from mask...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Appellate Court#Labor Law#Initiative 1501#The Freedom Foundation#Seiu
Ballotpedia News

Redistricting update: Virginia redistricting commission’s legislative map deadline passes, Arkansas congressional redistricting veto referendum campaign announced

Here’s a summary of recent redistricting updates from Virginia and Arkansas. In Virginia, the Redistricting Commission did not meet the Oct. 10 deadline to submit state legislative maps to the General Assembly. Under state law, the commission is given a 14 day extension to submit maps after “its initial failure to submit a plan to the General Assembly.” If the commission does not reconvene to draft maps, the authority to create new districts passes to the Virginia Supreme Court, which as of October 2021 was made up of a majority of justices appointed by a Republican-controlled legislature.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

355
Followers
824
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy