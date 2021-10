LAWRENCE — Kansas men's basketball's 2022 recruiting class grew to four Wednesday with a commitment from 247Sports Composite four-star center Ernest Udeh Jr. Udeh, who was also considering UCLA, will join the Jayhawks out of Dr. Phillips High School in Florida. He is the 29th-ranked prospect in the nation, and seventh overall center. And his decision provides more momentum to a Kansas program that's entering the 2021-22 college basketball season as the No. 3 team in the preseason AP Top 25 poll and No. 1 team in the Big 12 Conference's preseason coaches poll.

