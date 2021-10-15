‘Tis the season for happiness

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of You, "What Is Love?"]. No season of Netflix's You ever ends in a particularly happy way, as Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) enduring hunger for a perfect love continues to chew up and spit out the people in his orbit. Season 3, though, took the character on quite a journey, as things begin with Joe living the seemingly idyllic suburban life with his beautiful wife Love (Vanessa Pedretti) and their baby son Henry, and end with Love dead, Henry abandoned to another couple to raise, and Joe, presumed dead, now living in Paris as "Nick" and once again on the lookout for his You.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO