Rolling Stone‘s bombshell report that multiple Republican members of Congress met with organizers of the Stop the Steal event preceding the Capitol insurrection has elicited outrage across the nation — and through the halls of Congress. Lawmakers have responded to the story published Sunday night in droves, with some Democratic representatives going so far as to push for the expulsion of any members of Congress who were involved in planning the attack on the Capitol that occurred after the rally. “They tried to overthrow the government, they had a plan, they executed it, and they broke many laws along the way,”...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO