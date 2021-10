The mark of a truly memorable game can be found in more than just its critical and financial success; it can be seen in how it shapes the landscape around it to inspire other games to follow in its footsteps. Minecraft is a prime example of this idea, as Mojang's masterpiece (now owned by Microsoft) has been responsible for shaping lives and minds since it first launched in 2009. That success was naturally met with a few flattering imitators over the years, as well as games that were inspired to expand on the genre that Minecraft pioneered, in new and exciting ways.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO