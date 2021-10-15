CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Teacher in jail after student allegedly picks marijuana edibles out of student prize box twice

By Michael Scheidt
 10 days ago

LEXINGTON, S.C. (BRPROUD) – A teacher is in trouble with the law after a recent investigation into accusations of drugs found in her classroom.

27-year-old Victoria Farish Weiss was booked into jail on Friday, October 15 after an almost month-long investigation.

The investigation centered around Weiss having marijuana edibles in a student prize box.

“We became involved in this case Sept. 23 after receiving word a Rocky Creek Elementary School student picked a pack of marijuana edibles out of a box full of candy Weiss used to reward students,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box. The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles. No student ate any of the products.”

A search of Weiss’ house uncovered packs of edibles.

Those edibles looked “similar to those the student picked from the box in Weiss’ classroom,” according to Koon.

Weiss is facing one count of Possession of a Schedule I drug.

“Marijuana edibles are cannabis-based food products. They come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy,” Koon said. “They’re often packaged in wrappers and bags with logos and colors that look similar to traditional candy brands. While they are available in other states and online, they’re illegal in South Carolina.”

The 27-year-old is currently in the Lexington County Detention Center.

