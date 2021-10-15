CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DigiCOPY honors Veterans with complimentary Thank You Card distribution

By Shereen Siewert
 10 days ago
In honor of Veterans Day, DigiCOPY in Stevens Point and Wausau will be distributing complimentary Veterans Day cards and envelopes to customers and community members. The red, white and blue Veterans Day cards are available through Monday, November 8th at the Stevens Point location, 428 Division Street and the Wausau location, 1800 W. Stewart Avenue, during regular business hours, Monday through Saturday.

“We are grateful for the dedicated service of our veterans and grateful for the loyal customers we have in the Stevens Point and Wausau areas,” said Craig Shuler, DigiCOPY president and CEO. “We wish to share our gratitude by providing the complimentary Veterans Day cards…and for the cost of a stamp or the time it takes to hand deliver a card, we hope Central Wisconsin will express their ‘thanks’ to those neighbors, family members and friends who have served or continue to serve their country.”

The completed cards should not be returned to the DigiCOPY store…mailing or distribution of the thank you cards is the responsibility of individuals or groups picking them up from the stores and filling them out.

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.

Wausau, WI
Wausau director named for planned multicultural center

The Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc. on Friday named Adam VanNoord as the Director of the Multicultural Community Center it plans to establish in Wausau. In September, ECDC received authorization from the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration to begin resettling refugees in Wausau and hiring the Director marks an important milestone on the journey to start welcoming newcomers in this new location, the organization said.
WAUSAU, WI
Hmong finance executive files discrimination complaint against local credit union

A Marathon County Hmong resident told Board members Thursday that harassment at his workplace and prevailing racism led to the loss of his job at a local credit union. Kham T. Yang, a finance executive who has lived in Marathon County since 2007, said he is in the midst of settlement negotiations with his former employer over his July 2019 dismissal. The Equal Rights Division of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development confirmed the complaint and shared the status of the case with Wausau Pilot & Review.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Flags ordered to half-staff for Saturday

Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #138 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., Oct. 23, 2021, in honor of volunteer firefighter Gary E. Berg of North Prairie, who lost his life in the line of duty after contracting COVID-19.
WISCONSIN STATE
Your Words: Say no to a Wisconsin crane hunt

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WISCONSIN STATE
‘Route 51’ to delve into Amish culture

WAUSAU – With more than three dozen Amish settlements in Wisconsin, the state has the fourth largest Amish population in the country. The Amish culture is based on traditional values and practices that date back to the 16th century, honing many old-world practices while resisting modern conveniences. But the Amish are often a misunderstood and secluded people.
WAUSAU, WI
Business of the Week: The Local

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
Krueger Wholesale Florists donates truck to NTC

WAUSAU – Krueger Wholesale Florists Inc. recently donated a commercial truck to Northcentral Technical College to benefit NTC students who are pursuing a career that requires a commercial driver’s license. “This is Krueger’s way of giving back to NTC and the community,” said Mike Decker, CFO/controller of Krueger Wholesale Florists...
WAUSAU, WI
AbbyBank Foundation donates $500 to Friends of Vincent Foundation

The AbbyBank Foundation recently donated $500 to the Friends of Vincent Foundation to help create a haunted sawmill. The Haunted Sawmill is open to youths and families and typically draws more than 8,000 visitors each year. Since 1986, AbbyBank Foundation has made donations to Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau,...
WAUSAU, WI
