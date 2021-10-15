CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Star-Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes...

trib.com

Comments / 5

Related
International Business Times

Man Reels In Rare, Deadly Fish While Fishing With Father

A man in the UK was enjoying a relaxing fishing session with his father when he reeled in one of the deadliest fishes in the world, which is capable of paralyzing and killing humans. Arfon Summers was fishing at a tourist hot spot in Dorset on Oct. 1 with his...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna#Mediterranean#Spanish#Marine#Ceuta
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
New York Post

Fisherman catches giant 19-armed endangered starfish in crab trap

Some starfish stand out more than others. This became apparent when fisherman Lee LeFever caught an ultra-rare sunflower sea star during a recent crab fishing excursion, according to a report from South West News Service (SWNS). The striking fluorescent orange starfish reportedly ended up in one of LeFever’s crab traps...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
USA Today

'Stunned' researchers rescue 4,000-pound sunfish from net

A sunfish estimated to weigh more than 4,000 pounds – it was too heavy for the scale – has been rescued from a fishing net off the Spanish enclave of Cueta. The colossal sunfish, believed to be of record size for the region, was pulled from the water with cranes and briefly studied before it was set free (see video below).
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

Family of Murderous River Otters Strikes Again in Singapore

A family of murderous river otters has struck again, breaking into a private pond in Singapore to kill and eat 10 koi fish last week. Five more were left “maimed,” according to local outlet Mothership. The attack is the latest in a series of strikes that has left Singaporeans grappling with their love for the furry creatures, which have grown bolder over the course of the country’s strict lockdown measures, venturing down city streets and into private condos. A group of otters recently made it into a church and killed nearly 100 fish, quite literally leaving a trail of bodies in their wake.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
Power 96

Video of Massive Alligator Eating Another Alligator Whole is What Nightmares Are Made Of

What if I told you that finding a six-foot alligator in your backyard wasn't the alligator that you needed to worry about?. Taylor Soper couldn't believe his eyes when he saw what happened in his parents' backyard. His dad sent him a video of an alligator in a pond on their property. Upon closer inspection, Taylor realized the MASSIVE alligator had a whole other alligator in the clutches of its jaws.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

'Farm of Horror': Farmer Sentenced for Cruelty of 200 Animals in UK's Biggest Animal Rescue Mission

A farmer has been imprisoned after Wildlife conservation authorities detected and retrieved over 200 animals from horrible surroundings in Geoffrey Bennett's property. The 68-year-old farmer abandoned two starving ponies experiencing parasitic illnesses and a sickly goat that fell in his cage. After officers seized Hurst Farm in Ripley, Surrey, in January 2019, a number of 22 sickly animals had to be executed by veterinarians due too much health problems.
ANIMALS
WTAJ

World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday at a Paris auction house. The enormous skeleton, estimated to be over 66 million years old, was found in 2014 in South Dakota. The triceratops is known for its three horns on the head. […]
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy