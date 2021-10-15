CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

Doris E. Hettrick

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUBBARD — Doris E. Hettrick, 67 passed away Friday (Oct. 15) at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center. Doris was born Jan. 18, 1954 in Youngstown, a daughter of Dale E. and Elazeth A. Horn...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police: 2 die, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Police on...
IDAHO STATE
The Hill

US 'deeply alarmed' by reports of military takeover in Sudan

The U.S. expressed alarm on Monday over an apparent military coup in Sudan, shortly after the Biden administration’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa was in the country encouraging cooperation between civilian and military leaders of Khartoum’s transitional government. Thousands of protesters took to the streets after reports emerged...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hubbard, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Hubbard, OH
Youngstown, OH
Obituaries
City
Youngstown, OH
NBC News

Moderna says its Covid vaccine has strong results in children ages 6 to 11

Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
KIDS
Fox News

Brian Laundrie notebook found near remains 'may be salvageable,' police say

Brian Laundrie's notebook, which was recovered from Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Oct. 20, "may be salvageable," police say. The FBI confirmed that a notebook, along with a backpack and dry bag containing other items that belonged to Laundrie, turned up at the North Port, Florida, park in an area that had previously been underwater, not far from where authorities found Laundrie's partial remains that same day.
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Flower Arrangement#Hubbard High School#Tops Weight Loss Program#Stewart Kyle Funeral Home#Hubbard Union Cemetery#Sympathy Store
The Hill

White House details new international travel rules

The Biden administration outlined on Monday very narrow exemptions that will permit unvaccinated international travelers to enter the United States. Anyone who is under the age of 18 traveling from overseas will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight, but are exempted from vaccination requirements, the White House said.
POTUS
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy