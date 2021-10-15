Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

After spending hours fishing from a riverbank or boat, it would be a natural inclination to want to eat what you have caught. However, the Kalamazoo River Alliance recently shared a warning on their Facebook page against eating fish out of the Kalamazoo River. Apparently, they've encountered several people who are regularly eating fish from the Kalamazoo River and want to make sure that everyone knows about the potential health threat.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO