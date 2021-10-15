Taco Bell Giving Out Free Tacos With World Series Promotion

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. Yelo, 23119 Colonial Parkway, has brought back two fan favorites for Sunday feasting. Brett’s BBQ Pork Belly Burnt Ends Special (available Sunday only) is a Texas-style take on the traditional banh mi, stuffed with crunchy, caramelized barbecued pork belly burnt ends, Yelo’s signature fixings (pickled papaya-carrot slaw, fresh cucumber, local cilantro, garlic aioli) and house ginger-plum habanero sauce. Available Sundays and Mondays, the Basil Salt-and-Pepper Fried Chicken comes in wing or a whole chicken form (perfect for football), prepared with a blend of 13 spices, fried and tossed with Thai basil and jalapeños. Choose to dress with house curry, sweet chili or ginger-plum habanero sauce. Pre-orders are encouraged.
