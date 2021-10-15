CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Delta Variant Spread Extends Pandemic-Era Financial Struggles for US Families

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcSzc_0cSY9TTc00

More than a year and a half into the COVID-19 outbreak, the spread of the Delta variant has extended problems for many households over the past few months . Now, 38% of households across the nation report facing serious financial problems in the past few months, according to a new survey.

Poll: Have Child Care Costs Affected Your Career Path During the Pandemic?
Find: Delta Variant Hinders Women’s Workforce Participation Even as Children Return to School

The poll, conducted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and National Public Radio, aims at examining the most serious problems facing U.S. households during the Delta variant outbreak, with a goal to identify vulnerable populations in urgent need of government help or charitable aid.

“The findings raise important concerns about the limited financial resources of many U.S. households to weather the economic effects of the Delta variant outbreak, as a significant share have lost their household savings during the COVID-19 outbreak and are facing major problems paying for basic costs of living, including rent, utilities and medical care,” according to the survey.

The survey finds that there is a sharp income divide in serious financial problems, as 59% of those with annual incomes below $50,000 report facing serious financial problems in the past few months, compared with 18% of households with annual incomes of $50,000 or more.

These serious financial problems are cited despite 67% of households reporting that in recent months they have received financial assistance from the government.

“While federal economic assistance has helped millions of families, short-term help is not enough to solve deeply entrenched inequities,” Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told The Wall Street Journal.

Another significant problem for many U.S. households is losing their savings during the COVID-19 outbreak: 19% of U.S. households report losing all of their savings during the COVID-19 outbreak and not currently having any savings to fall back on.

In addition, at the time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction ban expired, 27% of renters nationally reported serious problems paying their rent in the past few months.

In terms of education, a whopping 69% of households with children in K-12 last school year say their children fell behind in their learning because of the COVID-19 outbreak, including 36% of all households with children in K-12 reporting their children fell behind a lot.

Another issue is childcare: 20% report they have experienced serious problems getting childcare in the past few months when adults needed to work.

Healthcare findings are also bleak, as  18% of households report someone in their household has been unable to get medical care for a serious problem in the past few months when they needed it, with 76% of those unable to get care reporting negative health consequences as a result. In addition, 50% of households report someone has experienced serious problems with depression, anxiety, stress, or serious problems sleeping in the past few months.

See: Pandemic Leads to Rise in End-of-Life Planning While Many Still Ignore Long-Term Care, Study Reveals
Find: COVID-19 Pandemic: One Year Later, Women are Twice As Burnt-Out As Men in the Workplace

The organizations hosting the poll had actually expected different results, believing the influx of money through stimulus funds would have made a difference, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, according to Robert Blendon, co-director of the survey and emeritus professor of health policy and political analysis at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, that is not the reality .

“We’re in the middle of a period of real peoples’ lives where they’re still in a lifeboat worried about just getting to shore,” he said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Delta Variant Spread Extends Pandemic-Era Financial Struggles for US Families

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Shared a Sobering Prediction About Ending the Pandemic

The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed throughout the last year and a half, with a number of surges including the winter holiday spike of 2020 and the rise of the Delta variant over the past few months. Thankfully, COVID case numbers have been dropping across the U.S. and vaccination rates have risen, giving many people hope once more that the pandemic is finally coming to an end. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent during the same time period. Is the end in sight? Top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, says that sadly, this may not be enough to get rid of the coronavirus altogether.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cdc#Weather#The Harvard#National Public Radio#The Wall Street Journal
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

COVID-19: New, infectious strain of Delta variant detected in the US

A new sub-lineage of the highly contagious Delta variant that is spreading throughout the UK has been detected in the United States, health officials said Wednesday. AY.4.2 is being closely monitored in the UK after British health officials revealed that the new variant — reported to be 10 to 15 percent more transmissible that Delta — had been linked to a growing number of COVID-19 infections there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
International Business Times

New COVID-19 Variant 'Delta Plus' With 'Higher Transmissibility' Found In US, UK

A new and more transmissible COVID-19 variant has been detected by health officials in the United Kingdom and the United States, sparking concerns over whether it can evade immunity offered by currently available vaccines. The new variant, called “Delta Plus,” is an offshoot of the B.1.167.2 Delta variant. The Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

We’re entering a new era that will provide stronger support for struggling families in Pennsylvania | Opinion

We are at a moment in the nation – and in Pennsylvania – when a paradigm shift is in reach to update ineffective, top-down systems to be more responsive, effective, and equitable for all families. Today, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) provides unprecedented resources to improve the lives of families who are still reeling from COVID-19 and its economic impact as well as longstanding inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

AY4.2 variant: CDC says new delta sublineage of COVID-19 seen in US

ATLANTA - As COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a new sublineage of the delta variant on its radar. According to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, the AY4.2 sublineage recently identified in the United Kingdom...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US citizens will need vaccine or negative test to enter America

US citizens returning from abroad will still need to provide proof of having received a Covid-19 vaccine if they want to avoid more stringent testing requirements, White House officials said.On Monday, President Joe Biden is set to sign a presidential proclamation implementing new vaccination and testing requirements for entry into the United States. The new requirements, which will be in force as of 8 November, will require all non-citizen, non-immigrant travelers to the US to be vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they are under 18 or a country that the Centers for Disease Control determines to have low vaccine availability.But while...
U.S. POLITICS
103GBF

Is The Delta Variant The Last Or Will There Be More?

COVID-19 has mutated a couple times since the pandemic has begun, so will the delta variant be the last?. The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on Michigan, the rest of the United States and most of the rest of the world. COVID-19 has mutated a few times since the pandemic has begun. Some mutations being associated with certain continents but the delta variant seemed to not have any borders.
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Island Packet Online

NC families struggling to buy diapers during national shortage, ongoing pandemic

North Carolina diaper banks say families are struggling to get the products their children need during a national diaper shortage. Michelle Old, the executive director of Diaper Bank of North Carolina, said requests for diapers have increased 400% since the pandemic began. But while roughly 400,000 diapers were previously coming...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?

It’s a relative of the delta variant, identified by British scientists last month. Because it isn't a variant of interest or concern, it has not yet been officially named after a letter of the Greek alphabet, like the other worrisome variants. Scientists are monitoring the delta-related variant — known as...
SCIENCE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy