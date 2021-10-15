Keeping it Together: Sometimes you just need a nap

Nap time followed soon after play time. Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau

Let me tell you a little story about a misunderstood hero: naps.

For weeks I was planning to go to Central Park to explore and see some fall foliage. I finally decided on a day that I didn't have other after-work errands and marked my calendar.

But, when that Tuesday rolled around and I finished up my work day, I crashed.

For whatever reason, I felt exhausted . I told myself I'd take a quick power nap before heading out... and it ended up being a three hour snooze.

I was frustrated because my plans were foiled. It was already getting dark out

So instead of the park, I made dinner and took the rest of the night to relax.

Once I let my frustration fade, I realized my body clearly needed the rest . And that when I went to the park the next day, I'd be more refreshed and enjoy myself even more than if I would've dragged my sleepy self there earlier.

In trying to feel in control through organization, I think we often get caught up in strictly sticking to our schedules – to the point where if something goes awry, we feel deflated and disappointed .

While planning out my weeks definitely helps me manage my time, I'm learning to not beat myself up if last-minute changes come up – especially when it comes to prioritizing my physical and mental health.

We all need a break sometimes!

What's your favorite way to spend a self-care afternoon ? Napping? Watching your favorite show? Tell us your favorite way to take a break by sending us an email and you may be featured in a future newsletter!

Your lazy guide to Halloween costumes

Still looking for a Halloween costume but you're just soooo comfortable in your sweatpants? We've got you covered.

While it can be fun to dress up in pop culture-inspired costumes , many of us are feeling a little too lazy to put in the effort to change out of our sweatpants and leggings.

Especially after living in our comfy clothes throughout the pandemic, changing into something less comfortable doesn't sound very appealing.

That's why we've come up with a list of costume ideas that transform your athleisure into a costume – so you can look like you tried without really trying too hard (and while staying super comfy).

Rocky

Pop on a gray sweatsuit and some boxing gloves and you're ready to knock out the costume competition with a Rocky Balboa-inspired look.

Aerobic workout

Transport back in time with a retro '80s aerobic workout look. All it requires is a leotard (or a one-piece bathing suit), a pair of leggings and some leg warmers. And get ready to jazzercise!

Athlete

Throwing on a pair of gym shorts and a sports jersey is an easy way to show some spirit while staying low-key. You can be your favorite athlete of all time or even an Olympian from this year's games like basketball legend Sue Bird – just don't forget to add some gold medals to represent her historic five Olympic wins!

Lady Di

Bring out your inner royal by dressing in Princess Diana's iconic biker short and sweatshirt combo. She often paired the look with long socks, lace-up shoes and a tote.

To check out the rest of our costume ideas, click here.

Get ready to jazzercise with this easy costume! LightFieldStudios, Getty Images/iStockphoto

