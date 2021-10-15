CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University of Maine students face removal without vaccine proof or exemption

The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfPnB_0cSY9I0r00
  • Students at the University of Maine had until Friday to register their vaccination status or face withdrawal without a refund.
  • The system announced Aug. 4 that vaccinations would be required regardless of their approval status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
  • Roughly 700 exemption requests were submitted across the system.

Students at the University of Maine had until Friday to register their vaccination status or face withdrawal without a refund.

The Bangor Daily News reported that around 93 percent — roughly 21,000 students — had complied with the university’s directive to submit their status or apply for an exemption. The paper noted a sharp uptick from July, when only around 10,000 students reported their proof of vaccination.

The system announced Aug. 4 that vaccinations would be required regardless of their approval status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — a decision made in view of the rise in cases due to the highly contagious delta variant.

“This policy change is because of delta,” University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy said at the time. “We weren’t thinking about this a month ago.”

Malloy said as the deadline loomed the university would be willing to help the remaining holdouts comply with the policy, saying the school “can help, but these final students have to act.”

Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Roughly 700 exemption requests were submitted across the system; 656 were for religious reasons and 57 medical, according to the outlet.

The system additionally requires all faculty and staff to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

New cases in Maine are down by 22 percent over the past 14 days, with an average of 456 reported daily cases. Likewise, hospitalizations are down by 29 percent.

Approximately 69 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
AMA

What doctors wish employers knew about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Each COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved for use in the U.S. has been proven highly effective in controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. Yet the virus continues to spread, primarily among those who are unvaccinated. While officials across the country have launched incentive programs, stressed personal responsibility, deployed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Covid-19: Enforceable vaccine passports in Scotland and university student refunds

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Only people who have had two doses of the Covid vaccine will be allowed into nightclubs and large events, like some football matches, as Scotland's vaccine passport scheme becomes enforceable by law from today. The Scottish government introduced the scheme at the beginning of the month but gave a 17-day grace period to give businesses time to prepare. Wales is the only other nation to have a similar scheme, Northern Ireland doesn't have a formal one and England dropped the plans but they could still be introduced under the government's winter "Plan B", if cases surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Fresno Bee

University of California issues mandatory flu vaccine order for students and staff

The University of California has issued an executive order requiring all students, staff and faulty to receive their flu vaccinations on or before Nov. 19. The 10-campus university is allowing people to opt out of the vaccine by Nov. 19 as well. Anyone opting out must wear face masks on campus through the end of the flu season even if COVID-19 requirements are relaxed by the respective county or university system.
COLLEGES
hawaiipublicradio.org

All University of Hawaiʻi employees must be vaccinated or apply for exemptions by 2022

The University of Hawaiʻi says all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved medical or religious exemption by Jan. 3, 2022. The university says all students must be vaccinated or have an exemption by the same date to be allowed on campus. In order to register for in-person classes for the spring semester, students must have received their final dose of the vaccine.
COLLEGES
5 On Your Side

SLPS teachers must show proof of vaccination by Friday or face unpaid suspension

ST. LOUIS — A vaccine policy for Saint Louis Public Schools staff is in effect and the deadline to show proof of vaccination is Friday. Teachers’ unions in St. Louis reached out to the school board to discuss required vaccinations. Originally, teachers' union officials pushed for all city school employees and students eligible for the vaccine to be required to get the shots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#The University Of Maine#The Bangor Daily News
elonnewsnetwork.com

Students react to second year of university’s flu vaccine mandate

Elon University is requiring students for the second year in a row to receive the flu vaccine or submit an exemption form by Oct. 29. For the second year in a row, Elon University requires students to get the flu shot. With two recent vaccine mandates for students at the university, some students want the flu vaccine to be voluntary and a personal choice.
ELON, NC
WLTX.com

Claflin University to require COVID vaccine for students and staff

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University is requiring students and staff to be fully vaccinated beginning January 2022. That requirement will also apply to homecoming in November. "Because of the number of students without the vaccines, we had to cut back on the events we wanted to have," said Dr. Leroy...
ORANGEBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Vaccines
discoverestevan.com

Proof of Vaccination Requirements Expanded

A new public health order concerning the proof of vaccination or negative testing for public access to businesses and retail outlets was announced Friday. Starting Monday, a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be needed at the point of entry in order to gain access to seated dining at all restaurants, including fast-food restaurants. As well, liquor manufacturers conducting retail sales will require proof of vaccination or a negative test, as will liquor stores with an integrated permit that also hold a restaurant or tavern permit.
RETAIL
KOLD-TV

Without vaccination, 300 Tucson workers face termination

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many as 300 Tucson city workers may face termination because they have not received a COVID-19 vaccination, which is a condition of employment. On Aug.16, by a 6-1 vote, the city passed an ordinance implementing a vaccine mandate for the nearly 4,000 city...
TUCSON, AZ
The Poly Post

Noncompliant students face registration holds post vaccination mandate deadline

As the spring 2022 semester approaches and enrollment appointments begin, Cal Poly Pomona students who have not submitted proof of vaccination or complied with the mandate’s alternative actions face registration holds on their BroncoDirect accounts following the deadline last month. The majority of students have uploaded vaccination proof, requested a...
POMONA, CA
WMTW

UMaine system students face Friday deadline to comply with vaccine policy

ORONO, Maine — University of Maine System students face a Friday deadline of registering their vaccine status or requesting an exemption. A message from Chancellor Dannel Malloy indicates students who don't act will be withdrawn from their courses without a refund as of Oct. 31. About 91% of more than...
ORONO, ME
The Hill

The Hill

372K+
Followers
42K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy