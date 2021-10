Russian producer Meeting Molly looks to Monstercat Silk for his latest release, the two-track Omega EP, that’s is filled with organic house sounds. While Meeting Molly might have begun his career in the dance music scene back in 2017, his journey truly began well before that year. The passion for electronic soundscapes began at the age of 12 for this Russian producer who was surrounded by musicians his entire life, and after discovering the worlds of trance and progressive it only further propelled him to explore those realms. His growth within the studio caught the ear of labels like Songspire Records and led to him gracing the world with releases such as the Image Of Emptiness EP.

