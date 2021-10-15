CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Santa rockin’ around La Palmera Mall starting Nov. 9

By Alyssa Flores
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9oox_0cSY8nDT00

He’s checking his list and he’s checking it twice, as Santa prepares for La Palmera Mall’s annual Santa’s Rockin’ Block Party.

On November 9, La Palmera mall will be kicking off the holiday season with live music, food and fun for the whole family.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., there will be face painting and arts and crafts inside the mall on the upper level, while in the food court there will be live music and beer samples for those 21 and older. At 7:00 p.m., while the fun continues inside, outdoors along the front of the mall there will be live reindeer, a snow zone, petting zoo, magicians, and more.

And let’s not forget the big jolly man himself. You can pay a visit to Santa Claus by swinging by center court inside the mall.

Unfortunately the party does have to end, as Santa starts to prepare for his busiest time of year. Santa’s Rockin’ Block Party will end at 9:00 p.m., but he’ll still be available during mall hours from Nov. 9 through Dec. 24 either by reservation or walk-up.

Comments / 0

Related
KRIS 6 News

Day of the dead altar placed at La Palmera Mall

Day of the dead is a Mexican tradition with deep roots in South Texas, and K-Space Contemporary has set up a community altar at La Palmera Mall. The altar provides a sense of togetherness for several Coastal Bend families who have lost a loved one. Michelle Smythe who is the Executive Director at K-Space Contemporary said this is deep in our heritage.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
georgiatrend.com

Rockin’ for a cause

The fifth annual outdoor music festival, Sheila Fest, will be held next weekend, Oct. 16, at the master-planned community Traditions of Braselton. The public is invited to come out and enjoy a variety of local band performances beginning at noon on Saturday. Along with music, the event will feature local vendors, food trucks, a kids’ zone, petting zoo and more attractions. Attendees can bring chairs, coolers and tents to set up on the lawn.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#The Mall#Arts And Crafts#Beer#La Palmera Mall#Rockin Block Party
Greyson F

New Burger Restaurant Open in Town

You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
TUCSON, AZ
smobserved.com

Iconic LA Zoo Lights Returns Nov. 19, Tickets On Sale Now

A beloved Southern California holiday tradition returns Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, featuring nearly 50 nights of safe holiday fun. Reopening after a temporary closure last year due to the pandemic, L.A. Zoo Lights is a winter wonderland featuring wildlife-inspired displays, dynamic lights and projections, immersive interactive experiences, fabulous photo ops, and seasonal magic. Open nightly through Jan. 9, 2022, the event features holiday treats, food, and exciting entertainment. Tickets go on sale today at 10:00 a.m. online at http://www.ticketmaster.com or https://bit.ly/LAZoo_Lights; advance reservations are strongly recommended. More information will be live later today at http://www.lazoo.org/zoolights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myedmondsnews.com

Downtown holiday market to return for seventh season, starting Nov. 6

The Edmonds Holiday Market will return to downtown Edmonds starting Saturday, Nov. 6. Located at 5th Avenue North and Bell Street around the holiday tree, the holiday market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on six Saturdays: Nov. 6, 13 and 20, and Dec. 4, 11 and 18, skipping the Thanksgiving weekend Saturday, Nov. 27. According to a City of Edmonds announcement, 60-plus vendors will treat shoppers to a rich selection of holiday gifts and specialty items, produce, food, wines, flowers, treats and music. Shoppers are strongly encouraged to wear masks while at the market.
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FUN 107

Dartmouth Mall’s Beloved Santa Frank Lawrence Passes Away

In a few short weeks, many homes across the SouthCoast will begin unpacking their holiday decorations, including years worth of photos with the area’s most beloved mall Santa. This past week, on October 13, Frank A. Lawrence – known famously as the Dartmouth Mall Santa – passed away after a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Photo | Ghosts signal that Halloween around corner in Santa Cruz

Halloween’s approach is celebrated as ghosts fly in downtown Santa Cruz in front of Cat’s Meow, a vintage clothing store on Lincoln Street. According to the store’s website, Cat’s Meow “serves both locals and international customers, assisting in all wardrobe requests” and their clients include “directors, theater, photographers, party event planners, vintage dealers and walk in customers.” (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel)
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Eater

Bay Area Quesabirria Trailblazer La Santa Torta Opens Long-Awaited Restaurant on Nov. 1

If Leonel Oblea hadn’t had to quit his job in 2017, he might never have taken time to perfect his family recipe for quesabirria. Thankfully, in the years since, Oblea, the chef behind the popular La Santa Torta food trucks, and his brother-in-law Victor Guzman have parlayed that recipe for juicy beef stewed in a rusty red broth into a trio of East Bay taco and torta trucks. Now they’re making the jump to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Oakland that officially opens on November 1.
OAKLAND, CA
SPY

Drink, Eat, Read and Play Your Way Towards the Holidays With an Advent Calendar for Men

If we’re being honest, the holidays feel much more geared towards kids than adults. They get time off from school, they spend the day in their pajamas watching TV, and ‘being active’ means snowball fights and riding a sled, which TBH is a pretty fun way to workout. But that shouldn’t mean adults don’t also get to relax during the most wonderful time of the year. While decorating the home, searching for the perfect Christmas gifts and trying to avoid overeating at every holiday party can get tiresome, one way to enjoy the month of December is with a countdown just...
LIFESTYLE
KRIS 6 News

Zavala Elementary welcomes a special visitor

Thanks to everyone at Zavala Elementary for our Katia Uriarte stop by. She read read the book "My name is Gabriela, /Me llamo Gabriela " which is written in both English and Spanish and a large amount of the kids were bi-lingual so they understood both.
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Winter Indian Market Returns to La Fonda Hotel in Downtown Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts is pleased to announce the dates of this year's Winter Indian Market. The weekend shopping event will commence on Saturday, November 20, from 9 am to 5 pm and continue Sunday, November 21, from 10 am to 3 pm. Beginning November 1, tickets will be available for sale at swaia.org.
ECONOMY
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy