Burger King’s push to get consumers on board with its digital offerings could be alienating a huge portion of its most long-standing customers. On Monday (Oct. 25), the chain’s parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI) reported its third-quarter 2021 results, with Burger King seeing the highest growth out of the company’s three major quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Now, however, as the chain eliminates the use of paper coupons to incentivize consumers to adopt its digital channels, Burger King may risk losing some of its most frequent customers.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO