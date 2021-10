CONYERS, Ga. — It's been four years since a man was killed in a Conyers subdivision. Conyers Police said the victim's killer is still on the loose. On the anniversary of Richard "ATL" Green's death, Conyers Police announced a $15,000 reward that's being offered for information in the case. They said the new reward amount comes after the Green family committed to giving additional money to include alongside the funds already made available by the police department and Crime Stoppers.

CONYERS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO