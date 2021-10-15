CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Quick Take With Heather Locklear

Soap Opera Digest
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat attracted you to your latest project, DON’T SWEAT THE SMALL STUFF: THE KRISTINE CARLSON STORY, which debuts October 16 on Lifetime? “I was waiting for the right project that spoke to me. I have always been a huge fan of the [Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff] books. When I got...

Popculture

Heather Locklear Breaks Silence Over Potential 'Real Housewives' Role Alongside Lisa Rinna

Heather Locklear is setting the record straight on those long-standing rumors that she is set to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Locklear was asked if she would be joining her Melrose Place co-star Lisa Rinna on a future season of the hit reality series, though the actress made it clear that there are currently no plans for her to become a Bravo star.
People

Would Heather Locklear Join RHOBH? 'I'm So Not Interesting,' She Says

Heather Locklear doesn't think she would make a good housewife — the Bravo kind, that is. During an appearance on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Locklear, 60, addressed a rumor about her joining former Melrose Place costar Lisa Rinna, 58, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "I'm...
heraldsun.com

What to Watch Saturday: A Heather Locklear Lifetime movie, true crime on 48 HOURS

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime movie stars Heather Locklear as Kristine Carlson, the real life co-author of the book “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,” who was living an amazing life with her husband Dr. Richard Carlson (Jason MacDonald) and their two daughters until Richard’s tragic death. Without Richard, Kristine is knocked off balance and forced to navigate the uncharted territory of becoming a single mom while dealing with pressure to become the new face and voice of the Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff brand. Looking deep inside herself, Kristine comes to understand the true essence of emotional authenticity and not sweating the small stuff, which leads to the resilience and confidence needed to carry on the legacy of the beloved brand. The film also stars Natasha Bure and Emily Rose.
tvinsider.com

‘Succession’ Returns, New Seasons of ‘Baptiste,’ ‘Hightown,’ ‘Fear,’ No Sweat with Heather Locklear

HBO’s Emmy-winning Succession returns after two years with a sizzling third season. Fiona Shaw is riveting in a second season of the Masterpiece Mystery! international thriller Baptiste. Starz goes back to Provincetown for a second season of the gritty crime drama Hightown. Add nuclear apocalypse to the zombie-infested world of Fear the Walking Dead in its seventh season. Melrose Place’s Heather Locklear stars in a Lifetime movie about Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff co-founder Kristine Carlson rebounding from tragedy.
Audacy

Heather Locklear, 60, was told to put on fake body padding on '80s series ’T.J. Hooker’: 'I'm not wearing this'

Heather Locklear is opening up about some of the things she had to endure during the early days of her Hollywood career. On Friday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the 60-year-old actress disclosed she was asked to wear padding to augment her figure in order to play a police officer on the William Shatner series “T.J. Hooker” in the early ‘80s.
Daily Mail

Heather Locklear chats about her return to acting almost five years after her last project... before congratulating former co-star William Shatner on his historic space flight

Heather Locklear is starring in the new TV movie Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, her first project in almost five years. And the actress appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to promote the film, where she talked about what she had been looking for project-wise prior to landing the role.
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager celebrates joyous baby news as twin sister Barbara becomes a mom

Jenna Bush Hager has had the best start to the week following the arrival of her twin sister Barbara's first child. The Today star took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news of niece Cora Georgia's arrival. Jenna posted a series of pictures of herself with the newborn in hospital, as well as one of Cora's proud parents, alongside a heartfelt message.
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
Billboard

Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Second Child: See Baby's First Photo

Congratulations are in order for Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, who recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Sire Castrello Raymond. On Tuesday (Oct. 12), the R&B hitmaker revealed on Instagram that Goicoechea -- with whom he already shares 1-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo -- gave birth to their newborn on Sept. 29. He shared a black-and-white close-up photo of Sire's precious nose and mouth.
KXLY

Travis Barker had ‘a really big’ hand in designing Kourtney’s engagement ring

Travis Barker had a “really big” hand in the design of the “flawless” custom oval-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The dazzling diamond was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz, the same jeweller behind the Poosh founder’s sister Kim Kardashian West’s two rings from Kanye West, and her engagement ring from Kris Humphries.
nowdecatur.com

Madonna Says Writing Her Biopic Is A ‘Draining’ Experience

Madonna opened up to Maluma about writing her biopic in the “Musicians on Musicians” issue of Rolling Stone. According to the “Like a Virgin” singer, penning the screenplay is the “most draining, challenging experience” she's ever had. Madonna said, “Remembering all the things that made me decide to be who...
