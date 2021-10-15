Quick Take With Heather Locklear

Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime movie stars Heather Locklear as Kristine Carlson, the real life co-author of the book “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,” who was living an amazing life with her husband Dr. Richard Carlson (Jason MacDonald) and their two daughters until Richard’s tragic death. Without Richard, Kristine is knocked off balance and forced to navigate the uncharted territory of becoming a single mom while dealing with pressure to become the new face and voice of the Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff brand. Looking deep inside herself, Kristine comes to understand the true essence of emotional authenticity and not sweating the small stuff, which leads to the resilience and confidence needed to carry on the legacy of the beloved brand. The film also stars Natasha Bure and Emily Rose.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO