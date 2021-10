We're back with our weekly picks for this week's R&B Season playlist where we highlight the best new drops in the genre. Friday was a particularly busy day for hip-hop but we received some solid new music from some of our favorites in R&B. For starters, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia's brand new collaboration finally came through. While the Toronto-based singer has been teasing a new album, Swedish House Mafia enlisted the Weeknd for their new single, "Moth To A Flame." It would not be surprising if SHM helps shape The Weeknd's next project.

