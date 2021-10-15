CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Post-Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes...

poststar.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
WINKNEWS.com

Two headless gators appear in North Naples canal

Two dead, headless gators were found rotting in a canal and getting picked apart by vultures by a busy road in North Naples. It was a shocking discovery, said Greg Krivac, who lives nearby. Experts say it looks like animal cruelty or poaching. “We don’t really have that kind of...
NAPLES, FL
USA Today

'Stunned' researchers rescue 4,000-pound sunfish from net

A sunfish estimated to weigh more than 4,000 pounds – it was too heavy for the scale – has been rescued from a fishing net off the Spanish enclave of Cueta. The colossal sunfish, believed to be of record size for the region, was pulled from the water with cranes and briefly studied before it was set free (see video below).
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna#Mediterranean#Spanish#Marine#Ceuta
natureworldnews.com

'Farm of Horror': Farmer Sentenced for Cruelty of 200 Animals in UK's Biggest Animal Rescue Mission

A farmer has been imprisoned after Wildlife conservation authorities detected and retrieved over 200 animals from horrible surroundings in Geoffrey Bennett's property. The 68-year-old farmer abandoned two starving ponies experiencing parasitic illnesses and a sickly goat that fell in his cage. After officers seized Hurst Farm in Ripley, Surrey, in January 2019, a number of 22 sickly animals had to be executed by veterinarians due too much health problems.
ANIMALS
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Fisherman catches giant 19-armed endangered starfish in crab trap

Some starfish stand out more than others. This became apparent when fisherman Lee LeFever caught an ultra-rare sunflower sea star during a recent crab fishing excursion, according to a report from South West News Service (SWNS). The striking fluorescent orange starfish reportedly ended up in one of LeFever’s crab traps...
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

2-foot-tall cow posthumously recognized as world's shortest

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Bangladesh cow that reached a height of only 20 inches before her death has now been recognized by Guinness World Records as the shortest cow ever. Guinness said Rani, a Bhutanese cow that belonged to Dhaka farmer Kazi Sufian, measured only 20 inches high and weighed 57 pounds prior to her death at the age of 2.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Hundreds of three-eyed 'dinosaur shrimp' emerge after Arizona monsoon

Following a torrential summer downpour in northern Arizona, hundreds of bizarre, prehistoric-looking critters emerged from tiny eggs and began swimming around a temporary lake on the desert landscape, according to officials at Wupatki National Monument. These tadpole-size creatures, called Triops "look like little mini-horseshoe crabs with three eyes," Lauren Carter,...
ARIZONA STATE
fox13news.com

Two ‘healthy’ panther kittens spotted in Florida wildlife refuge show no visible signs of mystery illness: FWS

Spotted: 'Healthy' panther kittens roam with mom in Florida wildlife refuge. Two young panthers were seen roaming the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge with their mom, 'Broketail.' So far, wildlife officials say the kittens appear healthy, showing no visible signs of the mysterious disorder that have been impacting Florida's wild cats.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Family of Murderous River Otters Strikes Again in Singapore

A family of murderous river otters has struck again, breaking into a private pond in Singapore to kill and eat 10 koi fish last week. Five more were left “maimed,” according to local outlet Mothership. The attack is the latest in a series of strikes that has left Singaporeans grappling with their love for the furry creatures, which have grown bolder over the course of the country’s strict lockdown measures, venturing down city streets and into private condos. A group of otters recently made it into a church and killed nearly 100 fish, quite literally leaving a trail of bodies in their wake.
ANIMALS
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy