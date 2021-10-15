CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack price is a big hike over standard subscription

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRsiP_0cSY6SPq00

After making us wait a few weeks for details, Nintendo today announced pricing for Nintendo Switch Online and its Expansion Pack, which adds playable Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to the service. The new pricing might elicit sticker shock in those used to Nintendo Switch Online’s standard pricing of $20 a year because gaining access to the Expansion Pack content means suffering a rather dramatic price increase.

At the tail end of its Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct today, Nintendo revealed Switch Online’s Expansion Pack pricing will clock in at a hefty $49.99 per year for individual subscribers and $79.99 a year for family subscriptions. That is a significant price bump over the standard Nintendo Switch Online cost, but Nintendo also revealed today that the Expansion Pack will include the Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in addition to N64 and Genesis games.

Happy Home Paradise is priced at $24.99 as a standalone purchase, so if you’re an Animal Crossing player planning to buy the DLC, then an upgrade to Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack could well be worth it, at least for the first year. It should be noted that the Animal Crossing DLC, Genesis, and N64 games are the only additions in the Expansion Pack, meaning you get all the other features of Switch Online with a standard subscription.

We’re guessing this pricing isn’t going to sit well with Nintendo Switch owners – or at least those who aren’t Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. Indeed, the overview trailer for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, which we’ve embedded above, sits at 6.3k likes and 3.6k dislikes at the time of this writing, so there is certainly a sizable contingent of Switch owners who aren’t happy with the price of the Expansion Pack.

The big question now is whether this decision to add DLC to the Expansion Pack is a one-off thing for Animal Crossing or if Nintendo will add more DLC to the Expansion Pack in the future. We’ll see what happens from here, but the Expansion Pack launches on October 25th, with a discount available for those who are currently subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Among Us Xbox Series X, PS5, previous-gen console release date confirmed

Among Us enjoyed a massive rise in popularity during the pandemic, and in the time since then, we’ve seen the game slowly spread to other platforms. While the Among Us got its start on iOS, Android, and Steam, it has since launched on Nintendo Switch, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass for PC. Today, we finally learned when Among Us will be heading to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and even better is the news that it’ll be on those platforms before the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Razer Kraken V3: Multisensory immersion gaming headsets in-effect

Razer revealed the Razer Kraken V3 this week, complete with multiple angles for easy entry. Kraken V3 is a headset – a set of headsets – made to deliver “the most immersive gaming audio experience possible” with multiple price points and multiple sets of features. This release also marks the first time a wireless Kraken was released by the company – complete with Razer HyperSense and an on-headset adjuster.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Xbox October update brings night mode and 4K dashboard to all

October’s Xbox update is here, and while it doesn’t include a ton of new features, the few that it’s shipping are big ones indeed. Chief among the new features in this update is the new 4K dashboard for Xbox Series X. Early adopters have been waiting for this feature for months, but it’s not the only notable feature included in the October Xbox update.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Nintendo Switch Online deal – save 40% now before price hike hits

There's a great deal available for anyone looking to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, offering plenty of discount before the price hike takes place later this month. This specific deal is available for anyone that wants to purchase a 12-month Family Membership, allowing up to eight Nintendo accounts to use the service. With this, you can then upgrade to the new Nintendo Switch Online Expansion tier for a "pro-rated discount" according to the Japanese games maker.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 64#Sega Genesis#Nintendo Switch Online#The Expansion Pack#The Animal Crossing Dlc
My Nintendo News

Nintendo explains what happens when your Switch Online + expansion pack expires with Happy Home Paradise

Nintendo announced yesterday that Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise downloadable content will be free to those who subscribe to the higher tier of Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass. Many of you have been wondering what happens if you cancel your subscription and you have downloaded Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise. Today, Nintendo has clarified to Eurogamer that you can still access some of the items etc that you’ve unlocked from the downloadable content on your personal island, but you won’t be able to visit the archipelago to design vacation homes, which is the main portion of the DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 and Sega Genesis ‘expansion pack’ launches October 25th for $49.99 per year

Nintendo has announced the price and release for its upcoming Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier, which adds Nintendo 64 games, Sega Genesis games, and bundled access to the new paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise DLC. It’ll cost $49.99 per year for an individual subscription or $79.99 for a shared family membership. The service will officially launch on October 25th.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
imore.com

It's safer to buy the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC separately than with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

Nintendo announced paid downloadable content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the October Animal Crossing Direct. The DLC can be purchased individually or accessed via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. However, those with a lapsed Expansion Pack subscription will lose access to the Animal Crossing downloadable content. Fans of...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed beyond 2021

Revealed earlier this year, Advance Wars: 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – a remake of the first two Advance Wars games for Nintendo Switch – caught a lot of Switch owners by surprise. Even more surprising was the game’s release date of December 3rd, 2021. Unfortunately, Nintendo announced today that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed, citing the need for additional polish.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Halo Infinite PC version, AMD and Razer partnerships detailed

Even though most of the Halo series is now on PC, Halo Infinite will mark the first time in series history that a Halo game launches on Xbox and PC at the same time. Today, Microsoft offered an in-depth look at the game’s PC version, listing the features it’ll support at launch and what it took to get those features up and running. Microsoft also announced new partnerships with AMD, Discord, and Razer for Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Terraria and Don’t Starve tease boss-themed crossover

Two very popular indie games are teasing a new crossover. Terraria and Don’t Starve seem to be teasing a new team-up that will see bosses from those games appear in the other. While we don’t have specifics just yet, it sounds like those details will be coming around the bend soon, as the developers behind both games are suggesting the crossover will go live sometime next month.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition release date revealed

Earlier this month, Rockstar Games confirmed long-running rumors which claimed that it was working on modern remasters of Grand Theft Auto III and its two sequels, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. However, while Rockstar’s announcement contained a fair number of details about the remastered trilogy – which is somewhat annoyingly called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – it left one out one key detail: the release date.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

PUBG: New State release date revealed: The wait is almost over

Krafton, the company you may still know as Bluehole, has finally revealed the release date for its upcoming mobile twist on the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The company first announced PUBG: New State in February alongside preregistration for the game, noting at the time only that it would arrive later on in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Another PlayStation State of Play is happening next week

It hasn’t been that long since the last PlayStation State of Play, but that isn’t stopping Sony from hosting another one. Today, Sony announced that another State of Play will be happening next week. Still, unlike the previous one that focused primarily on PlayStation 5 games, this one will focus on upcoming games for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best Games To Play on Your New Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED console is finally here! Unsurprisingly, the price gougers were first in line, and so this new console is really hard to find. Right now, the OLED Switch is sold out at Gamestop, Target, Best Buy and other popular retailers. You can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED at Walmart and Amazon, where it’s available from third-party sellers for about $100-$155 more than the standard retail price of $350. We don’t recommend rewarding the price gougers, but keep your eyes on these product listings, as we hope Nintendo will provide restocks before the Christmas shopping season. Buy: Nintendo Switch OLED $479.99 Buy: Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy