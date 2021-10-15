CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 9 of strike: Kellogg's workers get support from bikers

On Thursday, Kellogg’s factory workers were on strike for the ninth day in Omaha and received a big show of support.

Around 100 bikers showed up from different motorcycle groups to help the cause.

“It means a lot to us. BCTGM (the labor union) really appreciates us being here today. A lot of turnout, better than I expected,” said rally organizer Brad Swigart. “We're all here, we're all thinking about them, we're all in this together."

As motorcyclists circled the Kellogg’s plant, buses were seen entering the plant.

