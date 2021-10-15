CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Honored

By CMC
caribbeantoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASTRIES, ST. Lucia – The Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, e Dame Janice M. Pereira, has been recognized by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Academy for Law as a pioneering Caribbean woman jurist. The recognition celebrates the contribution of Caribbean women to the institutional and...

caribbeantoday.com

