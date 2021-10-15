CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

‘Use Caution’: Greensburg Police Warn Of Man Wanted On Theft By Deception Charges

By Ross Guidotti
 10 days ago

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Greensburg police say Chad Carlton is a guy who makes a very good first impression but warn while he acts kind, he’s a suspected scammer.

Investigators say the 35-year-old recently befriended a woman who needed a place to stay in Greensburg and Carlton told the victim had a deal for her.

“He had her convinced he owned the house and she was going to rent it from him,” Greensburg Capt. Shawn Denning told KDKA.

Greensburg Police say Carlton is wanted on one count of theft by deception and similar charges by the state police.

“Anyone from the public should use caution when dealing with Carlton as all of his victims have described him as using fraud schemes to steal money,” Greensburg police said on Facebook.

Police say he’s known to be “very convincing” with storytelling.

Police say Carlton told the victim all she needed to do was hand over a little more than $700, sign on the dotted line and she could move into the home. Investigators say Carlton drafted up a lease that he and the alleged victim signed and gave the woman a move-in date and the key. The victim was convinced Carlton was doing her a favor by finding her a place to live until she showed up to move in.

On move-in day, the alleged victim showed up lease and key in hand, ready to open the front door, only to find out someone was already living there and Carlton never owned the building but was just a one-time tenant with an extra key.

“This guy took advantage of her kindness and now she’s out of money,” said Capt. Denning.

The victim was unavailable for an on-camera comment but told KDKA Carlton claimed to be a big-time salon owner in L.A. Investigators say Carlton’s real skill however isn’t modern hairstyling but using modern means to steal others’ money. In fact, investigators say Carlton was out on bond facing prior counts of alleged debit card fraud.

Investigators say Carlton more than likely has a few other victims out there. If you think you are one or know of Carlton’s location, call Greensburg police at 724-834-3800.

CBS Pittsburgh

