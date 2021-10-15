CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

Camping is a great idea, especially when you have all these choices in North Carolina in your backyard

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCjg9_0cSY4if000

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Roughing it, back to nature, getting away from it all.

Camping means different things to different people. Why even the definition covers a lot of … ground. Webster’s Dictionary defining it as “spending a vacation living in a camp, tent or camper.”

In short, camping is a fun and unique way to get away from it all. You can camp outside in your backyard to get away from the TV, phone or other distractions around you. You can load up the family or friends, get a tent or maybe an RV and rough it at a park or campground. You can really get back to nature by pitching a tent at one of the many locations in North Carolina.

There are all kinds of ways and all kinds of places in North Carolina to enjoy when you go camping. So we’ve got a list of the top locations in our state to check out when you want to go and the different ways you can enjoy.

Listed below are some great locations to check out. We’ve even broken it down by different parts of the state because camping it’s about just the mountains or a thick forest or campground anymore.

Coastal

(Cape Lookout National Seashore photo)

CAPE LOOKOUT NATIONAL SEASHORE
There are three barrier islands that span 55 miles in the Crystal Coast area. You can camp in a number of locations on or near the water. During the day, you can also swim, check out the birds and fish. If you’re lucky, you might see the wild horses on Shackleford Banks and limb the lighthouse, when it’s open.

HAMMOCKS BEACH STATE PARK
This prime location has 323 acres and four islands. Bear Island is only accessible by the park’s ferry or by canoe. You can camp on the beach and hike the dunes while enjoying the amazing ocean views. There are also places to fish, swim and picnic. It’s definitely more than a one-night stay.

CAROLINA BEACH STATE PARK
The whole family can enjoy a secluded camping spot or you can rough it on your own under the towering trees. During the day, the 761-acre park gives you the chance to hike, fish and more. Family cabins are available if you still need the air-conditioning. The campground is family-friendly, too.

OTHER PLACES TO CHECK OUT

Coastal Plain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CglNV_0cSY4if000
Jones Lake State Park (NCParks.gov photo)

JONES LAKE STATE PARK
Many say the 2,308-acre park is one of the geological mysteries of the U.S. It has water sights to enjoy, a four-mile hiking trail that loops around the lake. There are campsites to enjoy which feature grills, picnic tables and even electrical and water hookups. With the chance to canoe paddleboat and swim (if the water isn’t too chilly), it’s quite the experience.

RALEIGH OAKS
Located in Johnston County, you can rough it, stay in a cabin and/or enjoy all the extras this place has to offer. Sure, it’s a nice spot for camping outdoors. You also have options like a swimming pool, spa, pickleball courts, fitness center and miniature golf. Howell Woods allows has hiking, biking, horseback riding and much more.

ROANOKE RIVER PLATFORM SITES
There are 15 riverside camping platforms to choose from, all linked by 140 miles of water on the Roanoke River. You can go kayaking or canoe right from your campsite. It’s like getting to the dock and pulling right away from the tent where you’re camping. Like so many of the other places, there’s lots to do and many ways to pull yourself away from it all.

OTHER PLACES TO CHECK OUT

Piedmont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgaTZ_0cSY4if000
(Hanging Rock State Park photo)

HANGING ROCK STATE PARK
Stokes County is on the edge of the Piedmont area. It is nestled between the foothills of NC and not too far north of the Winston-Salem area. You’ll find forests, waterfalls and other breathtaking views. Campers will have the option to use your tent, the trailer campground or the cabins. There are 18 miles of hiking or biking with breathtaking views of the Sauratown Mountains.

PILOT MOUNTAIN STATE PARK
It’s one of the most popular places and most recognizable for campers in the state for a reason. It has forests with hickory and oak trees to explore, a 49-campsite facility for tents and RVs plus lots of family-friendly activities like canoeing on the Yadkin River or hiking up Little Pinnacle Overlook Trail. There you can see Pilot Mount and the many other peaks.

LAKE POWHATAN RECREATION AREA AND CAMPGROUND
This popular campground has scenic beauty from the woods to the waters. You can pitch a tent at one of the shaded sites next to the forest. There are even glamping tent sites and some full hookups for RV campers. You’ll get your fill of hiking, mountain biking and much more. Asheville is also just 30 miles away to check out.

OTHER PLACES TO CHECK OUT

Western Foothills

Linville Gorge (WGHP photo)

LINVILLE GORGE WILDERNESS
If you wanna really rough it, this is a place to check out. It has around 12 miles of rock formations, a deep-cut gorge where echos go to die (2,000 feet deep), waterfalls and more. You can camp on the trail, see the mountains in the distance and see sunsets that will take your breath away. There are also campsites for those who don’t wanna rough it too much.

LAKE JAMES STATE PARK
Is it a place to camp, hike or enjoy the water? Yes, yes and yes. There are 150 miles of shoreline on the 6,500-plus acre lake area. Campers will find a number of family-friendly things to do, whether it be boating, driving, walking and even mountain biking. There are also educational opportunities for the children with Holly Discovery Trail and Overmountain Victory Trail.

LONG COVE RESORT & COUNTRY CLUB
Don’t let the name fool you. Based on the banks of Lake Wylie, you can get a different flavor of camping here. With Wi-Fi, Starbucks, TVs with streaming services and a private beach, it may not seem like the ideal place for the traditional camper to check out, but it’s certainly a popular destination for a reason.

OTHER PLACES TO CHECK OUT

Appalachian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4umo_0cSY4if000
(Mount Mitchell, WNCT photo)

MOUNT MITCHELL STATE PARK
It’s the highest part of our state with Mount Mitchell the highest peak east of the Mississippi River. There are tent campgrounds with grills and picnic tables or you can go down the road and really return to nature. The park has an observation deck with sights that will blow your mind. The area also has culture, natural history and other outdoor adventures.

MOUNT PISGAH CAMPGROUND
Part of the Blue Ridge Parkway, this part of NC allows you to experience the mountains, thick forests and landscapes that will literally take your breath away. You can check out Frying Pan Trail. There are 52 sites to camp out. The Pisgah Inn is a restaurant not to miss. When you’re ready to take a break from roughing it, the beautiful city of Asheville is just 20 miles away.

DAVIDSON RIVER CAMPGROUND
You can rough it at the 144-site campground with your tent or RV. There are lots of waterfalls, beautiful mountain scenery and even places to go swimming, tubing and trout fishing. When you want a break from getting away from it, Brevard is just three miles away with lots of restaurants, breweries and shops.

OTHER PLACES TO CHECK OUT

HELPFUL WEBSITES

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Online Originals: New Bern nonprofit takes flight next week with ‘Orville’; other shows in production

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina History Theater will take flight with its first showing of “Orville,” exploring life from the lens of the younger Wright brother.   Take a walk down the streets of Downtown New Bern and you’re practically taking a walk through time, one new nonprofit wants to celebrate that fact with shows that will replicate famous stories and characters from North Carolina’s history.   “Orville” is a one-man show that will open on Nov. 4.  It’s the description […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Work on Emerald Isle bridge paused for town’s weekend marathon

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. – The work to improve the Emerald Isle Bridge will pause this weekend for a special event expected to bring additional traffic into town this weekend. The N.C. Department of Transportation will not have any lane closures on the bridge Oct. 29-31, due to the Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Asheville, NC
City
Brevard, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

North Carolina’s $25 reward helped boost COVID-19 vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — What works and what doesn’t when it comes to encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19? A new study in North Carolina shows that offering $25 to people getting their first shot was an important factor, while long odds at a big lottery prize made little difference. The study released on […]
LOTTERY
WNCT

Airplane makes emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham Airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Frontier Airlines flight from Norfolk, Virginia, to Orlando made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport due to fumes or an odor in the cabin, officials said. News outlets report that all 102 passengers and crew were evacuated safely on Saturday, but one passenger was taken to WakeMed, RDU said […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Trout Fishing#Coastal#Shackleford Banks
WNCT

Mail delivery issues? You’re not the only one

ROCKY MOUNT (WNCT) — If you’ve been experiencing mail delivery issues, you’re not the only one.   Several residents in a Rocky Mount neighborhood are complaining about slower than usual postal service deliveries. One resident told 9OYS she put a letter in her mailbox over a week ago. She said the red flag is still up and the letter is still inside. But, apparently, she’s not the only resident who’s going through this.  […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

New Bern woman celebrates turning 103

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Birthday parties are always a fun time to gather with friends and family, but when someone turns 103, it’s an even better time to celebrate a life well-lived. That’s what Ann Tomlinson did on Sunday. Her family threw a surprise birthday party for her at Bayview Nursing Home. Tomlinson celebrated […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Scotland County Schools extends mask requirement through November

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) – The Scotland County Schools Board of Education and Administration voted to approve an extension of the district’s face mask requirement. The unanimous vote came Monday night during a regular board meeting. The decision will extend the mask requirement through the end of November. The topic will be brought up for another […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WNCT

WNCT

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy