Kacey Musgraves Fires Back at Grammy’s Saying Her Album Isn’t Country

By Brianna Vacca
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
Kacey Musgraves has a message for the Grammys who no longer call her country.

Musgraves new record “Star-Crossed” is ineligible for winning Best Country Album in 2022. Early October, at The Recording Academy’s annual screening committee meeting, the board exclaims that “Star-Crossed” is too pop. It contains a colossal amount of contemporary and cinematic pop-makings and not enough country. “So instead, the album qualifies for Pop Vocal Album.

Musgraves tweets back in response, “You can take the girl out of the country (genre), but you can’t take the country out of the girl.”

In the tweet is a throwback picture from when Musgraves was in the Texas touring circuit. She poses with a pink cowboy hat and rosy cheeks as a little girl.

The “Follow Your Arrow” singer continued her display of responses posting herself with various country music artists including Ronnie Milsap, Loretta Lynn, George Strait, and more. She then asked the artist’s directly, “Ain’t that right @lorettalynn? Whatchu think @shaniatwain? And, what about you @dollyparton? Can’t not ask @reba.”

The drama commenced this week after Cindy Mabe, President of Universal Music Group Nashville, contacted Harvey Mason Jr, the Recording Academy head. Mabe’s letter implied that the Academy should evaluate how they choose nominations for each category. In addition, she mentions that Kacey’ Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” won, and that album is just as pop as “Star-Crossed.”

In 2019, the songstresses’ album “Golden Hour” won Best Country Album and Album of the Year award, featuring albums from all genres. “Butterflies” took home Best Country Solo Performance and “Space Cowboy” received Best Country Song. During her previous album cycle, “Pageant Material” received a nomination for Best Country Album. “Same Trailer Different Park,” Kacey’s debut album, also won Best Country Album while “Merry Go ‘Round” won Best Country Song.

Star-Crossed

Kacey Musgraves’ fourth album offering comes in at just about 43 minutes long. Although it won’t be winning Best Country Album, it still has a shot of winning Album of the Year. “Star-Crossed” went to Number One on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and sold nearly 47,000 copies during it’s first week. The record also hit Number One on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart.

It is Musgraves’ most genre-blending album to date. The 15-song collection blends conventional pop offerings with traditional country, putting the assemblage off in its own lane.

Musgraves says, “The word tragedy just popped into my mind. And I was like, ‘Whoa, what if the album is formulated like a modern Shakespearean or Greek tragedy? At the time, I didn’t quite understand it. It’s still pretty heady, the ‘old English’ and all that. But it’s themes that we’re still familiar with today. They’re just wrapped up in a different way. Those things will carry on forever, as long as humans are living, breathing, crying, loving, dying, fighting, all of that.”

“Star-Crossed” will be brought to the stage on the star-crossed: unveiled tour kicking off on January 19th in St. Paul, Minnesota.

